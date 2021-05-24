Andy Kotelnicki talks offense, will call plays from the booth

When Kotelnicki walked to the podium before he took questions, he described is offense. He made it clear they would run an offense that have multiple looks and would fit around the personnel they have on the roster.

Andy Kotelnicki showed humor at his first press conference and did not beat around the bush when it came to the kind of offense he would run.

He joked the advice given to him was, “You've got a face for radio, so you'd better get upstairs.”

She also assisted with advice that led to coaching from the booth. Kotelnicki said he plans to call plays from up top as he has done in the past.

He mentioned his wife Lindsey has played a big role in his path to being a coordinator at the division one level.

One thing Kotelnicki did was get the staff together shortly after they were hired and get everyone on the same page. He took input and formed the language they would use going forward.

“We just went through and met as an offensive staff,” he said. “I said, ‘Let's align everything that what we call an offense with what they had called it in the past.’ And so that when we interact and we teach them, we can say, ‘Here's what you had called it before, here's what we'll call it now,’ to help that process go a little bit quicker.”

Kotelnicki worked with Lance Leipold at Wisconsin-Whitewater and moved with him to Buffalo. The two have worked together for a long time and have built trust. Building trust with the new staff will be a key component.

“The fundamental foundation of any organization is going to be trust,” he said. “So, the fact that me and coach (Leipold) have worked together for nine years, we know each other that way. And I believe that he has my trust and I have his.”

Emmett Jones and Jonathan Wallace will be part of the staff on offense, and they can give details and information how things worked in the past.

“The first step was kind of understanding where they have come from,” he said. “And as Coach talked about the blending of the staffs, that was a critical component to be able to have two guys, full-time coaches in the room that could say, ‘This is what it was, this is what it was in the fall, this is what it was in the spring.’”