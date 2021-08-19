Andy Kotelnicki: We're not going to play bad football

When Andy Kotelnicki meets with his offensive coaches, Lance Leipold and chooses a starting quarterback it might not be the player who wins the eyeball test or things that makes a coach’s jaw drop. It is going to come down to the player who shows he can be the most consistent. “A lot of times we talk about culture in our program, we're talking about looking for consistently good, not occasionally great. Okay?” Kotelnicki said. “Out there in division one football, anyone out there is going to show some occasional greatness, but it's about the people who can consistently be good. And you're starting to see that from all the quarterbacks.” When you look back the teams Kotelnicki and Leipold led at Buffalo, they played smart football and made it a high percentage game on their side.

Kotelnicki and the coaches are driving home the importance of eliminating mistakes

They are preaching the little things in fall camp and want to eliminate the mistakes that have happened in the past. “You've heard me say this before, we're not going to play bad football,” he said. “Bad football is going to get you beat way before playing good football is every going to win you a game.” He continued talking about what he wants to see from this offense. “Any small error, and how that could have affected a drive in a real game setting,” he said. “You hate the word momentum. A first and 10 versus first and 15, a first down versus bringing it back to another second and five. You know, we showed every one of those plays to the guys, and you see it sink in a little bit more. Because at our pace at practice, we go so fast. Which is one of the real nice things is you got to forget it and move on to the next play.” If there is anything that comes from fall camp Kotelnicki wants it to be the fact they have driven home how important it is to play smart and clean football. “We are on the never-ending quest to eliminate bad football in this program, right?” he said. “And I'm talking turnovers, I'm talking about penalties, I'm talking about mental errors, I'm talking about negative runs. Those are the things that are bad football. So, for guys to see that in the spotlight, so to speak, when it's just 22 guys out there on the field, it's good. It sinks in a little bit more.”

Offensive line showing progress in fall camp