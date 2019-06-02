The Kansas coaching staff is coming off a busy weekend where they held a one-day camp, a recruiting social on Saturday night, and hosted official visitors.

The biggest news of the weekend came Sunday afternoon when Duece Mayberry tweeted he gave the Jayhawks a verbal commitment. Mayberry is no stranger to Lawrence and with his brother Kyle on the team he had an avenue to get a close look at the program.

Mayberry recently said he hung out with some of the players on his most recent trip to Lawrence for the spring game.

"I did hang around with my brother and we went out to eat with all of his friends and with some of the team,” Duece said. “Then we went out and it was just really fun. I got to basically get the college experience for one day.”

Mayberry took an unofficial visit to Lawrence this weekend for the recruiting event on Saturday night and spent time around his brother in the afternoon.

Going into the visit he said the Kansas staff was recruiting him the hardest.

"I do plan on going to see other schools, probably in state schools,” he said. “But they don't really show as much love as Kansas does. I want to see other schools but Kansas is on the top of my list right now.”

Mayberry, like his brother, is a cornerback. He becomes the Jayhawks first commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

He is seventh commitment in the 2020 class and pushes KU's class into the Top 40 in the update national rankings.

We will have more reaction from Mayberry on his commitment to