Anterio Thompson will visit Kansas this weekend
The Jayhawks open the season on Friday and will likely have a light group of visitors because a lot of high school recruits are playing the same night.
But there will be one key recruit on campus in Anterio Thompson. The defensive lineman from Iowa Western confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will make the trip to Lawrence.
He picked up an offer from KU last spring after getting to know defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.
“I just call him Coach P and one day he reached out to me,” Thompson said. “Then we did a FaceTime and talked more about their program. And that's how our relationship started.”
Thompson said he also talked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs because he recruits the Iowa area. After talking with the staff, he remembers the phone call that came in one morning.
“It was early one morning, and they called to offer,” he said. “It was my first division one offer, and at that moment, I didn't know how to react. I never thought I'd be in the position to get a division one offer. Especially from a Power Five school, so it was an amazing feeling.”
Panagos evaluated Thompson’s film and liked what he saw.
“They said they like how explosive I am off the ball,” he said. “They liked how I move and my twitch. Especially with my pass rushing, I'm good on the run, I'm good and powerful on the run. And then, basically, I'm unblockable once I get off the ball.”
The coaching staff built the roster in a year by bringing in transfers from the portal and junior colleges. That is one aspect of the team they have sold to Thompson.
“I’ve seen they have a Top 25 class, or something around that,” he said. “But I've been keeping up with it and I've been keeping up with the players they recruited. I’ve followed the people at my position. I've been looking at the history of the school. I feel like the team is improving, and I feel like if I do end up going there, I can make an impact right away.”
Thompson said he holds offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Liberty, and South Dakota. He said Oregon has been showing interest.
He has been talking with several coaches and building relationships. That will be an important factor when he makes a college decision.
“I like to build relationships with the coaches and players too,” he said. “I liked to see how the D-line works with each other and is it like a brotherhood? I look at things like that. Some people go to schools for the name. That doesn't matter. Really, the only thing I care about is building relationships, and being with a good team.”
He plans to visit Kansas this weekend and after that will take a trip to Nebraska.