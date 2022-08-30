The Jayhawks open the season on Friday and will likely have a light group of visitors because a lot of high school recruits are playing the same night.

But there will be one key recruit on campus in Anterio Thompson. The defensive lineman from Iowa Western confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will make the trip to Lawrence.

He picked up an offer from KU last spring after getting to know defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.

“I just call him Coach P and one day he reached out to me,” Thompson said. “Then we did a FaceTime and talked more about their program. And that's how our relationship started.”

Thompson said he also talked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs because he recruits the Iowa area. After talking with the staff, he remembers the phone call that came in one morning.

“It was early one morning, and they called to offer,” he said. “It was my first division one offer, and at that moment, I didn't know how to react. I never thought I'd be in the position to get a division one offer. Especially from a Power Five school, so it was an amazing feeling.”