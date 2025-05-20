Antonio Wilson talks about his commitment to Kansas

The Kansas staff did their homework on Wilson. Offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa watched him practice in April and evaluated him. There was also a connection with Bruce Vignery, the Assistant Director of High School Relations and Player Personnel for KU.

“My visit was great,” Wilson told Jayhawk Slant. “I feel like everything went how it was supposed to go, and I’m just blessed to be here. What stood out the most was how well I’m going to grow and be developed while in the program.”

There was a possibility they could have held the scholarship, but that changed when Antonio Wilson took an official visit on Monday.

The Kansas coaching staff had one spot remaining for an offensive lineman and they wanted to find the right fit.

Vignery was the head coach at Butler County Community College and spent 16 years in the program. He has a lot of ties to the Jayhawk Conference. Garden City head coach Kiyoshi Harris talked about how the staff recruited Wilson.

“Coach Vignery just got to KU, and he was head coach at Butler,” Harris said. “He really stood on the table for Tone and saw something that a lot of us saw and so on. Then, of course, the O-line coach, Daryl, saw the same thing.

“He (Agpalsa) came out to practice spring and evaluated him and they have been trying to get Tone there. They were just checking off all the boxes to make sure he was going to be academically okay. And, you know, he was. Coach Vignery kind of started the charge and said this guy can help us here at KU.”

The visit to Kansas gave Wilson time to meet with Agpalsa and hear more about the offensive line.

“Coach Agpalsa is a good coach when it comes to coaching and recruiting,” Wilson said. “He’s straight forward with everything he does and talks about and that’s what I like the most.”

Wilson started at tackle last season and has three years left of eligibility. At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds he has the frame Agpalsa was looking for. He will have a quick turnaround after committing, going back home for a while, and then reporting to Lawrence.

“I can bring my hard work, my talent, my grind, and my heart to the OL room so we can all be the best Jayhawks we can be,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to everything KU has to offer me while I’m a Jayhawk.”