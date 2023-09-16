“I’ve got a lot to improve on,” Reed-Adams said. I played pretty good. I wanted to make a statement that us an offensive line, us five, we are dominant and powerful and we can run the ball any time.”

Reed-Adams knows that there is a long way to go for him and the rest of the unit, but was still satisfied with how he started the season.

“It was great man, I loved it,” Reed-Adams said. “Especially being there for my teammates and having fun with them. And they encouraged me a lot knowing what it was for me. They all kind of took it personal with me so it was amazing,”

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams got to play in his first game of the season after missing the opening game with an injury. He got the start at left guard, and felt good getting consistent playing time for the first time in awhile.

The Jayhawks have plenty of depth on their offensive line, and Reed-Adams was sharing the reps with redshirt sophomore Kobe Baynes.

“It’s better than starting on the sideline, you know, coming off the bench like I did last year,” Reed-Adams said. “I was excited to see Kobe play. He played great week one for me. He came in and did his job last week. So it was exciting to watch.”

"We’ve got a lot of explosive players,” Reed-Adams said. “So we’ve got a lot of ways to do it. We can lean on the offensive line to run the ball and we’ve got a lot of playmakers on the outside.”

The offensive line was also very intent on protecting another player who was playing in his first game of the season: Quarterback Jalon Daniels. Reed-Adams knows that if they give him the chance, he can make big things happen.

“Protection could be a lot better,” Reed-Adams said. "Just having our offense lean on us at the end of the game a little bit more and just giving Jalon Daniels time to be special.”

Throughout the time Reed-Adams spent with the media, his biggest talking point was that there was plenty of room for improvement. He said that individually he wants to be more consistent finishing blocks.

The Illinois game was a big win for the program, there were still some weaknesses for the team that were exposed in the second half of the game. The Jayhawks only put up six second half points, and Reed-Adams is hopeful that they can keep the same urgency throughout the game.

“Yeah, we move on pretty fast,” Reed-Adams said. “We take into account what we did but we focused on the next week, improving every week we still got a lot of stuff to work on. At the end of the game it wasn’t perfect for us so we’re really eager to put a complete game together.”