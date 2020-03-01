“I actually met Coach Drake my freshman year when he was at Colorado,” Walker said. “That’s when I started growing a relationship with him.”

Walker has already received several offers from Power Five programs, and his relationship with Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake has the Jayhawks in the mix.

The Jayhawks are in line to get an unofficial visit from Arden Walker , the top defensive end prospect in Colorado.

That relationship continued when Drake moved to Kansas and the two have constantly stayed in touch.

“When I first met him, he showed me some things and helped me improve a lot,” Walker said. “He told me he likes my technique, my hustle, and the motor I play with.”

The Jayhawks offered Walker a scholarship last year and have been talking to him about a visit in the near future. Last week he spoke with Drake and Kansas head coach Les Miles.

“They are definitely building a program and I had a chance to talk with Coach Miles last Sunday,” he said. “They talked about their program and about getting me on a visit.”

Walker said he plans to visit Kansas in March or April. He mentioned one of the upcoming junior days as a possibility. If not then, it could be soon after.

The early interest for Walker has been strong with offers coming from Kansas, Iowa, Oregon State, Wisconsin, Boston College, Washington State, and several others.

There are plans to take other visits to make sure he is making the right choice. The defensive end from Cherry Creek has a checklist of what he is looking for when it comes to choosing a college.

“I want a family-oriented atmosphere that is a lot like my high school team” Walker said. “We hang out a lot, all the guys are just cool with each other and that's why we have so much good chemistry. I want to play for someone who will push me and make me the best player I can be.”