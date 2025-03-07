Arizona Preview: Game info, prediction, and more

#24/23 ARIZONA AT RV/- KANSAS

WHERE:

Lawrence, Kan. * Allen Fieldhouse (15,300)

WHEN:

Saturday, March 8, 2025 * 3:30 p.m. (CT)

TV:

ESPN

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Reporter: Kris Budden

Producer: Joe Taylor

Director: Anthony DeMarco

JAYHAWK RADIO NETWORK

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

TIPOFF:

-- Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) returns home for Senior Night, hosting No. 24/23

— Arizona (20-10, 14-5 Big 12) on Saturday, March 8. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse

is set for 3:30 p.m. Central with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden

on the call.

— For Senior Night, Kansas will honor four senior managers and seven players. Managers include Thomas Boardman, Carter Bolton, Andrew Korta, and Carson Linnens. Players include KJ Adams, Patrick Cassidy, Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, Shakeel Moore, and Dillon Wilhite.

— Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has not lost a home finale, a span of 41 seasons.

— Kansas is coming off a 65-59 loss at No. 3 Houston on March 3. In its last outing, Arizona posted a 113-100 win against Arizona State on March 4.

— Arizona will be the eighth Associated Press top-25 opponent for Kansas this season. KU is 3-4 versus ranked foes.

— Kansas is 130-23 (85.0%) following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 7-3 this season.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Arizona, 8-4, including 1-1 in Allen

Fieldhouse. These teams last met Nov. 27, 2011, in Las Vegas and Kansas won 87-79.

— Kansas is No. 21 in the NET report by the NCAA through games of March 5. To show the strength of the Big 12, the No. 20 rank is fifth in the Big 12 behind No. 3 Houston, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Arizona. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 12 nationally, which is fourth in the league.

— Heading into the final game of the Big 12 regular-season, there are 13 different scenarios for Kansas’ seed for the 2025 Big 12 Championship, March 11-15 in Kansas City, Missouri. KU could finish anywhere from 6-10 seed.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots per game (4.8, 27th nationally). KU is second in the league in assists per game (17.5, eighth nationally), FG Pct. Defense (39.1%, 11th nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49, 31st nationally) and 3FG Pct. Defense (30.0%, 14th nationally).

ABOUT KANSAS:

Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) is coming off a 65-59 loss at No. 3 Houston on March 3. The Jayhawks, who are receiving votes in the Associated Press poll, average 75.2 points per game with a +7.6 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.5 rebounds per contest with a +3.7 rebound margin. Kansas is making 47.3% from the field, including 34.1% from three-point range. Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots per game (4.8, 27th nationally). KU is second in the league in assists per game (17.5, eighth nationally), FG Pct. Defense (39.1%, 11th nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49, 31st nationally) and 3FG Pct. Defense (30.0%, 14th nationally). KU also averages 6.3 steals per game.

Graduate C Hunter Dickinson has four double-doubles in his last five games after his 17 points and 12 rebounds at Houston (3/3). Dickinson leads Kansas in scoring at 16.9 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Dickinson also leads KU in rebounding at 9.9 rpg, which is second in the Big 12 and 11th nationally. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles (13), which is 13th nationally. Dickinson is second on the team with 41 blocked shots and is also second on the team with 29 steals.

Senior G Zeke Mayo is next in scoring at 13.8 points per contest, and he leads Kansas with 70 threes made. He is making 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Mayo is second on the team with 87 assists and pulls down 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. has 64 assists in his last 11 games. Harris is averaging 9.1 points per game. At Baylor (2/1), Harris moved into second on the Big 12 career assists list, currently at 839, which is second on the KU career list. Harris is second in the conference in assists per game at 5.6, which is 32nd nationally, and is third in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.20, which is 10th nationally.

Senior F KJ Adams posted his third career double-double, the first of the season, with 21 points and a career-high 13 rebounds versus Texas Tech (3/1) and answered that with 15 points at Houston (3/3). Adams is a starter who is scoring 8.8 points per game and is averaging 17.0 ppg and 6.3 rpg in his last three contests. Adams pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game and has 62 assists, 20 blocked shots, and 22 steals.

Junior G Rylan Griffen is third on the team with 39 threes made. He has started 16 games this season and is averaging 6.8 points per contest, including 11 points against Texas Tech (3/1). Freshman

F Flory Bidunga pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds against Oklahoma State (2/22). He leads KU with 49 blocked shots, which ranks fourth on the Kansas Freshman Blocked Shots list. Bidunga is second on the team with a 5.5 rebound average and he scores 6.1 points per game. He is shooting 74.1 percent (80-for-108) from the field and has a team-high 44 dunks this season.

Junior G AJ Storr has started four games, and he is scoring 5.8 points per contest. Senior

G David Coit has made 18 threes in his last seven games after his 4-for-6 effort from three-point range at Houston (3/3). Coit has three starts and is second on the team with 42 threes made. Coit averages 5.3 points per game. Graduate G

Shakeel Moore has started nine games and is averaging 3.8 points per contest.

ABOUT ARIZONA:

Located in Tuscon, Arizona, No. 24/23 Arizona is 20-10 overall and 14-5 in Big 12 play after its 113-100 win against Arizona State on March 4. Arizona is tied for second in the league race with Texas Tech. The Wildcats are coached by Tommy Lloyd, who is 108-30 in his fourth season at Arizona and his fourth season overall. Arizona leads the Big 12 in scoring average at 82.2 points per game, which is 21st nationally. The Wildcats also lead the Big 12 in rebounds per game (40.3, 12th nationally), rebound margin(+7.9, 13th nationally), and fast break points (14.7, 15th nationally).

Arizona is second in the Big 12 in free throw percentage at 78.1%, which is 20th nationally. Arizona also averages 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals, and 4.3 blocked shots per game.

Fifth-year G Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring at 16.4 points per game, which is fourth in the Big 12. A transfer from North Carolina who played in the 2022 NCAA National Championship game. against Kansas, Love leads Arizona with 76 threes made, and he is second on the team with 107 assists and 39 steals.

Junior G Jaden Bradley (11.6 ppg) leads Arizona in assists with 116 and steals with 58.

Sophomore G KJ Lewis (10.8 ppg) has made a team-high 102 free throws with an 81.6 free throw percentage. Redshirt-sophomore F Henri Veesaar (9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg) leads the team with 35 blocked shots. Junior F Tobe Awaka (8.5 ppg) leads Arizona in rebound average at 8.0 per game. Other Arizona regulars include fifth-year F Trey Townsend (8.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg), junior G Anthony Dell’Orso (7.6 ppg, 41 threes made), and freshman F Carter Bryant (6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 29 blocked shots).

THE KANSAS-ARIZONA SERIES:

Kansas leads the overall series with Arizona, 8-4, and KU won the last meeting, 87-79, on Nov. 27, 2011, in the Las Vegas Invitational. This series dates back to 1979, and the two programs have met six times on neutral courts, including three times in the NCAA Tournament.

KU is 2-1 against Arizona in games played in Allen Fieldhouse, with the last meeting on Nov. 25, 2007, at KU 76-72 overtime win. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 3-5 against Arizona, including 2-2 while at KU. Arizona coach Tommy Loyd is 0-0 versus Kansas.

PREDICTION:

Kansas and Arizona will clash inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Kansas opened up the season as the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball. However, as the regular season nears its end, the Jayhawks find themselves outside looking in when it comes to the National Rankings.

Bill Self’s squad will enter Saturday's Big 12 showdown against Arizona with an overall record of 19-11 and 10-9 in conference play.

Kansas has one final opportunity to reach the 20-win mark in the final regular season game of the year.

The Jayhawks are led by Hunter Dickinson (16.9), Zeke Mayo (13.9), Dajuan Harris (9.1), and KJ Adams (9.0).

Meanwhile, Arizona (20-10; 14-5) is led by Caleb Love (16.4), Jaden Bradley (11.6), and KJ Lewis (10.8).

Kansas has won 40-straight Senior Day/Night games, and don’t look for that streak to end against Arizona on Saturday.

Obviously, winning the Big 12 isn’t an option for this team and hasn’t been so for quite some time. However, Self’s squad is still very much capable of making a run in March. The talent, despite the struggles this season, is still very much in place.

If Kansas is going to make some noise in March, it must start against Arizona on Saturday.

KANSAS: 87

ARIZONA: 83