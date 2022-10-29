Rivals recently caught up with Bol, who will play his junior season at Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy, to talk about his recent official visit to Michigan and other schools in the mix.

One of the most intriguing prospects in their 2024, Jon Bol is all of 7-foot-2 tall and moves incredibly well for a prospect of his size. His blend of size, skill and agility has earned him a host of early offers from major programs.





ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO MICHIGAN

“The Michigan visit was awesome, man. It was awesome. It was my first official visit and it was just awesome in every way. There were a lot of things going on up there. We went to the football game and I watched them practice. They have a really good football team, too. It was a really, really good experience. I got to experience a little bit of what college was like. Michigan is a big school. Juwan Howard made everything look and feel good.”

ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT THE TRIP

“I’d say the thing that got my attention the most was the football game. That was awesome. I couldn’t believe it. It was my second football game ever and it was unbelievable. My first one was at Notre Dame, but this time was different. You know , with the Big House. That’s one of the biggest stadiums in the world. It was really cool. I can't even put it into words.”

ON POSSIBLE OTHER VISITS

"Right now I’m just going to concentrate on my junior season, Hopefully, after the season, after win Win Geico Nationals, I will start thinking about more visits and all of that."

ON SCHOOL IN CLOSE CONTACT

“Right now, it’s a lot of schools. Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, USC, Iowa and a lot of others, too. I know I am forgetting some.”

ON KANSAS

“I went to their madness event and watched them hang the banner for their national championship. They invited me to that, and it was really, really good. The gym is awesome. They had Shaquille O’Neal out there. I've been talking to them a lot, really. I’d say I talk to them and Arkansas the most probably.”

ON ARKANSAS

“I have my old teammate from my old AAU there, Nick Smith. He tells me all about it and how much he likes it. And, man, I listen because I love Nick Smith. He is, like, my guy. He tells me about the coaches and how cool they are. I like how aggressive they’ve been in their recruitment, too. I don’t know everything about them yet, but I really like what I know.”