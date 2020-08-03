Arkansas SF Joseph Pinion talks Kansas
Joseph Pinion, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward from Morrilton (AR) High School was hoping to make a splash on the AAU circuit. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) prevented Pinion, the No. 91...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news