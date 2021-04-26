JayhawkSlant - Armaj Adams-Reed in shape, ready for spring game

“It'll be an easier question to answer what can I eat now,” he said. “Because it's a small list.”

Adams-Reed said he is currently weighing in at 368 pounds and watching his diet. When asked what foods he has been eating he responded.

“The guys in that weight room, the nutrition staff, they've been tremendous to my weight loss right now,” he said. “Coach Ben, he's doing a great job. I love him. He pushed me every day, strive to eat better really and work hard, extra work, things like that.”

Now that he has had an off-season to focus on his body there has been a big improvement. At 6-foot-5 he came to Kansas weighing 391 pounds. It is easy to tell he has already dropped weight and started to change his frame.

When Armaj Adams-Reed reported to fall camp last year the word was he had the talent but needed to get in better shape. Adams-Reed did not report until June and then went right into fall camp.

Last year Adams-Reed started in three of the final five games as a true freshman. Due to injuries and Covid, Adams-Reed got a lot of playing in his first season with the team.

Although it did not happen until later in the season, he said no matter the year, you expect to play.

“Every freshman comes in and expects to play, and I'm just glad it happened,” he said. “It was a really great experience to help the guys, help the brotherhood that we've got here and step up for them. It was great.”

This is the first spring football season for Adams-Reed and new offensive line coach Lee Grimes. He said Grimes has the offensive line working together.

“He's great,” Adams-Reed said. “He broke everything down for us so we can work together. He's letting us lead us, which is the biggest part. Coach has us with an identity together and stand together. Everything is about togetherness right now moving as one.”

When Adams-Reed signed at Kansas, his lead recruiter was Emmett Jones who is now the interim head coach. The two go back when Adams-Reed was a junior in high school.

“Coach Jones is my guy,” he said. “He's tremendous, his energy is high, our energy is high, we're just really focused on getting one percent better.”

Adams-Reed said the offensive line has been coming together this spring and he is ready for the spring game to play in front of fans in the stands.

“Every single one of us is standing out,” he said. “We're coming to work every day. As a team, we're hoping to compete, dominate and have teams fight us. For myself, continue on his weight loss journey, getting better, stronger and faster.”