JayhawkSlant - Armand Membou stays in contact with Kansas staff

Armand Membou will be one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in the state of Missouri. Kansas was one of the schools to recognize him early and gave him his first offer.

Membou, from Lee’s Summit North, said he will remember the first offer as others started pouring in after that.

“KU being my first offer meant a lot to me because it was the first time that I have ever gotten a lot of attention from sports,” he said. “Plus, I have always known about KU so to get offered by them I think is awesome.”

Going into his junior season Membou had only played junior varsity football. After playing this season on the varsity level he showed what he is capable of, and that attracted the attention of college recruiters.

Membou said he has talked with Josh Eargle, Lee Grimes, Travis Partridge, and Bre Williams who all work on the Kansas staff in different roles.

Eargle has reached out to him when the Jayhawks didn’t have an offensive line coach and Partridge has been very involved.

“I probably talk to Coach Partridge the most,” Membou said. “And I'll talk to other people on the campus and other coaches. And I also talked to Ms. Bre Williams. Me and Coach Eargle talked about how KU is going to be a good fit for me and stuff. We also just talked about life.”