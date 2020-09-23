JayhawkSlant - Armand Membou wasn't expecting offers this soon

Armand Membou has been picking up offers over the last couple weeks from Power Five programs and the first one came from Kansas.

Membou, an offensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North, will certainly remember the first offer.

“KU being my first offer meant a lot to me because it was the first time that I have ever gotten a lot of attention from sports,” he said. “Plus, I have always known about KU so to get offered by them I think is awesome.”

Going into the season Membou wasn’t looking for offers. At least he wasn’t expecting them since he just started playing varsity football this year. Growing up he wasn’t sure how much football would be in his future.

“I first started playing in eighth grade because my best friend was playing,” Membou said. “So, he got me to play, but I wasn't that good. I was on the B team. The experience was fun, but I didn't actually like the game that much.”

Three years later he is starting for Lee’s Summit North and has taken more interest in football. He admits he is still learning and beginning to watch football more.

“This is my first year starting so that has been driving me,” he said. “I remember last year sitting on the bench and my coach telling me I would have a chance to play varsity this year. That got me starting to watch more football and NFL games.”