JayhawkSlant - Armand Membou wasn't expecting offers this soon

Armand Membou wasn't expecting offers this soon
Armand Membou has been picking up offers over the last couple weeks from Power Five programs and the first one came from Kansas.
Membou, an offensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North, will certainly remember the first offer.
“KU being my first offer meant a lot to me because it was the first time that I have ever gotten a lot of attention from sports,” he said. “Plus, I have always known about KU so to get offered by them I think is awesome.”
Going into the season Membou wasn’t looking for offers. At least he wasn’t expecting them since he just started playing varsity football this year. Growing up he wasn’t sure how much football would be in his future.
“I first started playing in eighth grade because my best friend was playing,” Membou said. “So, he got me to play, but I wasn't that good. I was on the B team. The experience was fun, but I didn't actually like the game that much.”
Three years later he is starting for Lee’s Summit North and has taken more interest in football. He admits he is still learning and beginning to watch football more.
“This is my first year starting so that has been driving me,” he said. “I remember last year sitting on the bench and my coach telling me I would have a chance to play varsity this year. That got me starting to watch more football and NFL games.”
Membou now holds three offers from Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa State after starting just three games his junior season. He admits he doesn’t know much about any of the schools and is just in the beginning process of gathering information.
“Going into the season I wasn’t even thinking about colleges or getting offers,” he said. “I just wanted to play, do my part, and not mess up. Then I started getting offers. I really don’t know much about college football programs because I am just getting in tune with everything and I’m just starting to follow everything.”
Membou said he went through a virtual visit with Kansas and saw a lot of the facilities. One thing that caught his attention was the locker rooms.
“We can’t even use our locker rooms at high school and looking at the Kansas locker rooms were the most high-tech I ever saw,” he said. “They could even put your picture above and they had everything. It was awesome and I thought ‘this is going to be me one day.’”
Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows and Les Miles have communicated with Membou, and he’s had the opportunity to speak with both of them.
Everything is new for Membou and he’s learning how the recruiting process works. But there are a few things he has in mind on his checklist.
“I want a school that gives me a good vibe and coaches that I can trust,” he said. “I’d like to find a school where I can start and play. If I get an offer from a school like Alabama, I don’t want to go and sit the bench the whole time. I want to go to a place where I can play.”