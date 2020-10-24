JayhawkSlant - At some point, KU will have the depth for special teams

When you look back over the box score it didn’t show a lopsided Kansas State win. The Wildcats only out-gained the Jayhawks 381- 320. But as you keep scrolling down the real number jumps out like a sore thumb.

Phillip Brooks, a lightly recruited return man from Lee’s Summit West, was the difference in the game. Brooks had four returns for a record 189 yards, two touchdowns, and set up Kansas State in great field position on the others.

After a while Kansas fans had to wonder if kicking the ball 20 yards downfield and out of bounds would have been better. Listening to Les Miles after the game it sounded like that’s what the game plan was.

“Some of those were directional kicks so that's the problem,” Miles said. “We were looking for out of bounds only and some of those punts didn't go out of bounds only.”

It is apparent the punters didn’t get that message.

The Jayhawks were already playing behind in the special teams category. Starting punter Kyle Thompson didn’t dress out due to an injury. That pushed Donovan Gagen into the starting role. But he went down attempting a tackle on a punt return, which forced third-string punter Reis Vernon into action.

“I don't know if I have ever had a game where I lost my starting punter and my second team punter,” Miles said. “We're in a time frame where we're a little nicked on the perimeter and we get healthy and I think somebody will find a talented team that is ready to play. “

At this point in the program’s stage, the staff isn’t willing to gamble putting more starters on special teams. There just isn’t enough depth to where they feel they can lose valuable players.