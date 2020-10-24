JayhawkSlant - At some point, KU will have the depth for special teams

At some point, KU will have the depth for special teams
When you look back over the box score it didn’t show a lopsided Kansas State win. The Wildcats only out-gained the Jayhawks 381- 320. But as you keep scrolling down the real number jumps out like a sore thumb.
Phillip Brooks, a lightly recruited return man from Lee’s Summit West, was the difference in the game. Brooks had four returns for a record 189 yards, two touchdowns, and set up Kansas State in great field position on the others.
After a while Kansas fans had to wonder if kicking the ball 20 yards downfield and out of bounds would have been better. Listening to Les Miles after the game it sounded like that’s what the game plan was.
“Some of those were directional kicks so that's the problem,” Miles said. “We were looking for out of bounds only and some of those punts didn't go out of bounds only.”
It is apparent the punters didn’t get that message.
The Jayhawks were already playing behind in the special teams category. Starting punter Kyle Thompson didn’t dress out due to an injury. That pushed Donovan Gagen into the starting role. But he went down attempting a tackle on a punt return, which forced third-string punter Reis Vernon into action.
“I don't know if I have ever had a game where I lost my starting punter and my second team punter,” Miles said. “We're in a time frame where we're a little nicked on the perimeter and we get healthy and I think somebody will find a talented team that is ready to play. “
At this point in the program’s stage, the staff isn’t willing to gamble putting more starters on special teams. There just isn’t enough depth to where they feel they can lose valuable players.
Take Ricky Thomas for example. He’s a starter at defensive back. When asked after the game Thomas said he’s never played much special teams. He’s not playing any now. Thomas would be the perfect example to be on coverage units.
“I'm pretty sure I'll be good if they ever need me on special teams, I'll play it,” Thomas said.
Look back at the Orange Bowl team. It is obvious the program isn’t at that level, but that team started Darrell Stuckey and Justin Thornton at the wings. Mike Rivera and James Holt played tackles. In the old school, traditional punt formations Russell Brorsen and Derek Fine played guard. Brandon McAnderson was the personal protector. Micah Brown and Chris Harris were the gunners.
Now, that’s a pretty good line-up. But right now, the Kansas coaches don’t want to risk injuries because of the depth issues.
Miles was asked about the depth issues on special teams.
“I think the quality of players within the team makes that special team’s units capable,” he said. “Guys with great speed and I want you to know we have some good special team’s guys it's just the issue is we were nicked significantly.
“There's a bunch of guys on the perimeter that we're going to get healthy and bring along some of the younger players on our team. Give us some time to do that. You'll enjoy the team that comes to play.”
Miles and his staff are recruiting a lot of high school players and trying to build it the right way. Along with that, some day, hopefully they will have the depth to use starters on special teams.