Attorneys give their take on NOA sent to KU
Jayhawk Slant spoke with two attorneys who are familiar with the NCAA and Kansas. After reading the 20-page Notice of Allegations they summed up, from a legal standpoint, what they interpreted.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news