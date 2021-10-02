Audio: Iowa State post-game from Lance Leipold, players
Lance Leipold talked about the loss to Iowa State and what he said to the players. He said they players are all in after talking to them in the locker room.
He said the running backs to steps in the right direction and the offensive line continues to get better.
Leipold talked about plans for the bye week and much more.
Jason Bean and Kyron Johnson
Both players talked about the game, the upcoming bye week, and staying the course.
Kyron Johnson said they will continue to chip away.
Hear what both players had to say after the game.