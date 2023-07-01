Aundre Gibson breaks down his KU visit, hopes his cousin will join him
If the Jayhawks continue their recruiting success at Desert Edge, Aundre Gibson would be the answer to a recruiting quiz question.
Who was the first player from Desert Edge to commit to Kansas?
Gibson committed to the Jayhawks in the spring and that was followed by Jonathan Kamara. Today, the Kansas staff hopes to add Deshawn Warner to the list. They have already had 2025 prospect Jamar Beal-Goines on campus and are targeting several players from the school in upcoming classes.
In March Gibson took an unofficial visit to Kansas and committed shortly after. He was on campus last weekend and that was highlighted by visits from four players from Desert Edge. Gibson was joined by Kamara and Warner with Beal-Goines on an unofficial visit for the 2025 Junior Day BBQ.
“It was great to get back down there and just be able to really learn everything and get to spend more time around the coaches and the players,” Gibson said. “It was great to have my teammates there with me. We’ve been working hard to get to this point so to get to be able to experience an official visit together was a dream come true.”
Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson recruits Desert Edge and the state of Arizona. He made an early pitch for Gibson offering him a scholarship last year. It was a good connection since Peterson will also be his position coach.
“Coach Peterson is the main reason why I started to love Kansas in the first place, so it was amazing to get to be around him on the visit,” Gibson said. “We sat down and went over film, and he was really impressed with my football IQ. There’s a lot of similarities in what he teaches and what we do at Desert Edge so I think it will be a smooth transition for me.”
The official visit gave him another perspective into the Kansas program with the opportunity to spend time around the players.
“Mello Dotson was my host,” Gibson said. “He was cool, and all the players treated me like family and showed me love.”
Gibson hopes to see the Jayhawks go three-for-three at Desert Edge this afternoon when his cousin Warner announces his college decision. They have talked about their college future, but Gibson wants him to choose the best school for himself.
“I honestly tried not to even talk to him too much about it because it’s his decision,” Gibson said. “When I made my decision, he was happy for me regardless, so I’ve got to give him the same love regardless. I hope he chooses Kansas but regardless I’m happy for him because we both had to overcome a lot to get to where we at.”