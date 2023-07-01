If the Jayhawks continue their recruiting success at Desert Edge, Aundre Gibson would be the answer to a recruiting quiz question.

Who was the first player from Desert Edge to commit to Kansas?

Gibson committed to the Jayhawks in the spring and that was followed by Jonathan Kamara. Today, the Kansas staff hopes to add Deshawn Warner to the list. They have already had 2025 prospect Jamar Beal-Goines on campus and are targeting several players from the school in upcoming classes.

In March Gibson took an unofficial visit to Kansas and committed shortly after. He was on campus last weekend and that was highlighted by visits from four players from Desert Edge. Gibson was joined by Kamara and Warner with Beal-Goines on an unofficial visit for the 2025 Junior Day BBQ.

“It was great to get back down there and just be able to really learn everything and get to spend more time around the coaches and the players,” Gibson said. “It was great to have my teammates there with me. We’ve been working hard to get to this point so to get to be able to experience an official visit together was a dream come true.”