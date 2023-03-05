Arizona is a new recruiting ground for Kansas, and they have started off on a positive note. On Sunday one of the top players in the state Aundre Gibson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks.

Gibson, a cornerback from Desert Edge High School, took an unofficial visit to Kansas last week for the start of spring practice. He spent two days in Lawrence visiting with the coaching staff and learning about the Kansas program.

Being around Jordan Peterson, the staff, and players sold him on what the Jayhawks are building.

“What stood out to me was the realness of the staff,” Gibson said. “Nothing felt fake it was all real. Everything was tight knit which I liked too. It reminded me of the culture at my high school, so I loved that.”

Peterson started recruiting the Phoenix area last year. It was a new area and he established a good relationship with the staff at Desert Edge. He evaluated Gibson and Kansas was quick to offer a scholarship.

Gibson said Peterson was a big reason for picking the Jayhawks.

“He’s my guy,” Gibson said. “He’s my favorite coach of all the coaches who recruited me from any school and that played a big part in me picking Kansas. I know he’s going to get the best out of me.”