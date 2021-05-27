Avery Johnson expects to visit Kansas in June

Avery Johnson will be one of the most sought-after 2023 recruits in Kansas. Earlier this week Johnson talked Kansas with head football coach Lance Leipold, who made it clear the Jayhawks offers still stands.

Leipold has finalized his staff and lately has been reaching out to several local prospects. He spoke with the Maize standout on Tuesday.

“It went really well,” Johnson said. “I mean, at first I got on the phone with coach Schooney (Schoonover) and he introduced me to Coach Leipold and then I got on the phone and they were just talking to me. They made it very clear that the offer that I got from the old KU coaching staff was still on the board. And I think we worked out a time and I'm going to try to get up to KU.”

The Kansas coaches are making it known they plan to recruit the state and the Kansas City area. Johnson said it was good to hear from the Jayhawks and a lot of his conversations to this point have been with Kansas State when it comes to local schools.

“So far I've really only been talking to Kansas State because KU has been trying to get that whole coaching situation filled out,” he said. “And obviously whenever you are a new coach, you have to worry about your players that are already there first and make sure they're taken care of. So, I understand that, so I've just kind of been patient to be able to get on the phone and talk to them. And now that it's finally happening, it's just a cooler experience to have.”

Jake Schoonover has been staying in touch with Johnson during the coaching transition.

“He was the coach that pretty much reached out to me and my coaches and wanted to make it very clear that he wanted to get on the phone with me,” Johnson said of Schoonover. “He's a really cool guy and a really good coach. And I just thanked him for trying to stay in touch with me because during the baseball season, he was trying to get a hold of me, and I was even more busy during baseball season. He was really flexible with my schedule and he was very helpful.”