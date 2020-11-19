JayhawkSlant - Azubuike drafted No. 27 by Utah; Dotson headed to Chicago

The Utah Jazz selected Udoka Azubuike in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Devon Dotson, after going undrafted, appears to be headed to the Chicago Bulls.

Wednesday night couldn’t have gone any better for Udoka Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 270-pound pound center from Delta, Nigeria. Azubuike was the 27th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

"Dok went as high as he possibly could and I’m happy for the organization he went to,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Wednesday night. “He was very emotional when I talked with him after he was drafted."

Azubuike was a Consensus All-America Second Team selection in 2020, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Player of the Year. The Delta, Nigeria, center led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). In his senior season of 2019-20, Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. Azubuike was the only player in the league to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Azubuike was also named USBWA All-District VI and the co-MVP of the Maui Invitational in leading KU to the tourney title. He ended his KU career ranked first in field goal percentage (74.6%), eighth in blocked shots (172), 18th in rebounding (685) and 48th in scoring with 1,069 points.

In the final game of his college career, Azubuike scored 15 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and swatted one shot against Texas Tech.

After an absolutely sensational senior season that was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Azubuike will look to make a similar type of impact for the Utah Jazz.

Devon Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Charlotte, N.C., didn’t hear his name called on Wednesday night, but the evening wasn’t all bad for Dotson. In a text message to JayhawkSlant.com, Dana Dotson, the father of Devon Dotson, said that his son plans to sign on with the Chicago Bulls.

Dotson, during his sophomore year, was named to numerous All-America first and second teams and was a Consensus Second Team All-America. Furthermore, he was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. In leaving Kansas after two years, Dotson ended KU career with 986 points. He started all 66 games played at KU.

Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring (18.1 ppg), steals (2.1) and FTs made (142), second in 20-point games (9), fifth in assists (4.0), second in FG% (46.8), fifth in FT% (83.0), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). He was a 3-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3). Dotson had 29 games with 10-plus points, 18 games with two-plus steals and 10 games with five or more assists.

Additionally, Dotson led KU in scoring 14 times, in steals 18 times and assists 13 times. He had 29 points and a career-high six 3FGs vs. Iowa State (2/17), dished out a career-high 11 assists at TCU (2/8) recording a double-double with 18 points, and was Co-MVP of the Maui Invitational.

Dotson had career-high in points (31) and steals (5) vs. Dayton (11/27).