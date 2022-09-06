B.J. Canady has been to a KU football game before. But his trip to Lawrence to watch the Jayhawks play Tennessee Tech had a different feel.

For this game, he was watching as a recruit.

This time around he walked through the stadium and people knew who he was.

“I'm not going to say it was the same because all the other KU games I went to, I was there as a fan,” Canady said. “But you could tell it's different when the fans are actually showing you love. When I was walking up the stairs leaving, I was having KU fans saying, ‘BJ, you know where to go, Rock Chalk.’ They were giving me high fives and everything.”

One on hand it felt good to be recognized and the other it caught him by surprise.

“I don't know, it wasn't weird, but it was different,” he said. “It kind of made me happy. It is first time I actually got recognized in public by somebody.”