“He's been showing me crazy love ever since he offered me,” Maddox said. “We talk every week. He's always checking in on me, and it's not even about football. It's about life. He treats me more than a football player, which I respect that so much. We're more than football players. We're still kids. My relationship with him is really big and I'm really big on Kansas. They're one of my top three schools.”

Maddox said he talks with Fuchs on a consistent basis and the Jayhawks are one of the top programs on his list.

“I've been in touch with a lot of the recruiting people and Coach Fuchs,” Maddox said. “I like coach. He shows me continuous love.”

The offensive lineman from Clinton High School has been talking with Fuchs over the last several weeks.

Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is putting in the frequent flyer miles during the bye week. After starting his recruiting in California Fuchs is expected to fly to Tennessee on Friday to watch Barrett Maddox .

He has been following the KU program and has seen the strides they have made in Lance Leipold’s second year.

“I know they're turning around in a great way,” he said. “I know it's always been called a basketball school, but now they're changing that. Everyone's been talking about Kansas. I'm excited to see where they take this the rest of the year with the record. I know they had a tough one last Saturday, but life isn’t always easy so we're going to see how they come back to that.”

One thing that college coaches like about Maddox is his versatility to play several positions. He usually plays tackle, but he can play anywhere on the line. He recently was working at center in practice.

“I'm really playing anywhere on the line where my team needs me,” he said. “I can play guard, I can play center, I can play tackle, I can play anywhere”

He has been talking with coaches from Kansas, UCLA, and South Florida and those are schools who have offered. There have also been talks with Kansas State, Florida, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and several others.

Maddox said he might take an unofficial visit to Kansas for the Oklahoma State game. And follow that up with an official visit in December.

“I’m really just looking for a school to play for four years, get my degree, learn from a great line coach, earn the stuff I've dreamed of, and play in the NFL,” he said. “That's really my big desire. And another big desire of mine is just getting a degree from a great college, and then possibly if football doesn’t work out, fall back on that degree.”