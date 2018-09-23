A couple players to note: Carter Stanley graded out the highest player at 73.2 but only played nine snaps. Miles Kendrick scored a 64.3 and was one snap shy of qualifying.

With the run game being shut down and only seven points scored it isn't a big surprise the offensive grades came in the lowest of the season.

The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.