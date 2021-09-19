Baylor game showed how much work there is to do
There is really nothing Kansas can do but go back to the film room and see what needs to be corrected. The Baylor game was a let-down after the Bears struggled to beat Texas State in week one and then roughed up a much worse opponent Texas Southern in week two.
Based on improvements the Jayhawks showed on offense in week two and heading back to play a home game, there was reason to think they could at least hang in this one.
But it didn’t play out that way. Baylor lined up and pushed Kansas around on both lines and did whatever they wanted.
“It's just a little lack of focus,” said wide receiver Trevor Wilson. “I feel that we've got some more work to do, once again, just going back, correcting things, more focus coming out. I think we can be a stronger team.”
I have been saying this from day one… it is going to take time. After re-watching much of the Baylor game it will certainly take time.
The Bears were so much stronger and more physical at the point of attack. Their running backs had big holes much of the day and quarterback Gerry Bohanon found receivers who were wide open. Bohanon is not known for his passing but was super-efficient going 19-of-23 for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
The fear going in was the Baylor run game would be a concern. Well, it was. They ran for 314 yards averaging 6.8 yards a carry. The Bears did not do anything out of the ordinary but line up and play physical football without any gimmicks. Combine that with 14 missed tackles and it made for a long day for the defense.
Defensive lineman Caleb Sampson said Baylor did everything they showed on film.
“It was everything we thought we were going up against,” he said. “Our coaches were right and put us in the best position to win. So, it's just we got to execute better and get back to get back to work.”
That doesn’t give you the most warm, fuzzy of feelings knowing Baylor did not do anything special. They did exactly what the KU defense and offense thought they would do, and there was nothing the Jayhawks could do about it.
The KU offense finished with less than 170 yards of total offense.
That takes me back to being patient. KU just wasn’t ready to compete with Baylor from a physical standpoint. That’s the one area Leipold and his staff want to change. I watched some of the Buffalo-Coastal Carolina game and the Bulls physical style of play gave Coastal trouble.
It took Leipold time to instill that type of mentality with the Buffalo players. And it is going to take time to do that at KU.
The rest of the league schedule will be a challenge from a physical standpoint. I watched Oklahoma State beat Boise State and they were very physical. Kansas State was the same way against Nevada. West Virginia looked good knocking off Virginia Tech.
For three quarters Duke dominated Northwestern and the Jayhawks will travel to Durham next weekend.
Kansas needs to continue to get stronger and develop players. That isn’t going to happen in a month or even a few months.
“Of course, we're frustrated, but we're just ready to go back to work,” Kenny Logan said. “Put our hard hats back on, and just continue to chop that wood.”