Baylor game showed how much work there is to do

There is really nothing Kansas can do but go back to the film room and see what needs to be corrected. The Baylor game was a let-down after the Bears struggled to beat Texas State in week one and then roughed up a much worse opponent Texas Southern in week two.

Based on improvements the Jayhawks showed on offense in week two and heading back to play a home game, there was reason to think they could at least hang in this one.

But it didn’t play out that way. Baylor lined up and pushed Kansas around on both lines and did whatever they wanted.

“It's just a little lack of focus,” said wide receiver Trevor Wilson. “I feel that we've got some more work to do, once again, just going back, correcting things, more focus coming out. I think we can be a stronger team.”

I have been saying this from day one… it is going to take time. After re-watching much of the Baylor game it will certainly take time.

The Bears were so much stronger and more physical at the point of attack. Their running backs had big holes much of the day and quarterback Gerry Bohanon found receivers who were wide open. Bohanon is not known for his passing but was super-efficient going 19-of-23 for 269 yards and two touchdowns.