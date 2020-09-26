JayhawkSlant - Baylor knocks off KU to start Big 12 play

WACO, Texas (AP) — Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14 on Saturday night.

Ebner also had a 1-yard TD run and an 18-yard scoring catch as the Bears won their latest opener in 56 years after non-conference games against Louisiana Tech and Houston were called off for COVID-19 reasons.

Aranda, the defensive coordinator for LSU’s 15-0 national championship team last season, took over after Matt Rhule was hired by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. It was the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Baylor gave up a 79-yard touchdown drive on the first possession under Aranda, but the defense clamped down while the Bears scored 40 consecutive points to hand the Jayhawks their 50th consecutive loss in a true Big 12 road game.

The school announced a crowd of 11,667, about 25% of McLane Stadium’s capacity. The largest clusters of fans were in the student sections behind the Kansas bench.

Ebner started toward the left sideline before sliding to his right and beating everybody to the far sideline, ultimately outrunning kicker Liam Jones for Baylor’s first kickoff return for a score since 2013.