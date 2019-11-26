Baylor's Matt Rhule has concerns about KU's offense
On paper Baylor should be a heavy favorite over the Jayhawks bringing a 10-1 record and a ranking of 11th in the country.
But Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has seen enough film to believe it might not be as easy as some would think.
Pooka Williams for starters gives Rhule a reason to worry about the Kansas offense. Last week Williams had more rushing yards against Iowa State than the entire Baylor team had when they played the Cyclones.
"Kansas is a tremendous challenge for us," Rhule said. "It starts with Pooka [Williams]. He's as dynamic a player as there is in the country. We saw that first hand last year with the run he had down the sideline. He had more rushing yards against Iowa State than our team had. Things start with him."
Rhule also mentioned Carter Stanley and the wide receiver group. Since the change at offensive coordinator when Les Miles brought in Brent Dearmon the offense has settled into an identity.
"They have a tremendous rhythm passing," Rhule said. "They've kind of established who they are. They made a change in coordinators halfway through the year, and their quarterback is really accurate. He does a really nice job of being patient and taking what they give you."
The Baylor secondary has had trouble with the deep ball this season. Connecting on long throws has been one of the strengths of the Kansas offense.
The challenge will be not allowing the Kansas receivers to get behind the secondary but not giving Williams too many holes in the running game.
"They have a big-play presence down the field," Rhule said. "Parchment has beaten people on posts and has run by people. That's always the challenge to us. We have to eliminate the big play. But if you try to get an extra guy in the box to take care of Pooka, they have the ability to go over the top of you."