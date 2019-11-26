On paper Baylor should be a heavy favorite over the Jayhawks bringing a 10-1 record and a ranking of 11th in the country.

But Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has seen enough film to believe it might not be as easy as some would think.

Pooka Williams for starters gives Rhule a reason to worry about the Kansas offense. Last week Williams had more rushing yards against Iowa State than the entire Baylor team had when they played the Cyclones.

"Kansas is a tremendous challenge for us," Rhule said. "It starts with Pooka [Williams]. He's as dynamic a player as there is in the country. We saw that first hand last year with the run he had down the sideline. He had more rushing yards against Iowa State than our team had. Things start with him."