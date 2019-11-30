The Baylor lead grew to 21-0 with 1:08 left in the first quarter on JaMycal Hasty’s 13-yard touchdown run.

On the Jayhawks next drive, they faced a fourth and one but decided to punt against the wind. Kyle Thompson’s punt went 17 yards and Baylor took over at midfield. On the first play from scrimmage Charlie Brewer hit Tyquan Thornton for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Baylor quickly extended the lead to 14-0.

The Bears opened the scoring on their first drive with a touchdown that went 73 yards on four plays. Back-up quarterback Garry Bohanon took it in from six yards.

Baylor entered the game against the Jayhawks as a 14-point favorite and it was evident early on that spread was too low. Baylor scored the game's first 41 points and cruised to an easy victory a week before they play Oklahoma for the Big 12 title.

Baylor extended the lead to 24-0 when John Mayers connected on a 23-yard field goal.

The best play through the first 20 minutes for Kansas came when Kyle Thompson had a 73-yard punt that was downed inside the Baylor five.

With 5:41 to go in the second quarter Trestan Ebner scored on a 14-yard run pushing the Baylor lead to 31-0.

Right before half the Kansas defense forced a punt but Kenny Logan couldn’t handle it and fumbled the ball. Baylor recovered at the Kansas 39-yard line. Charlie Brewer took a shot at the end zone and KU defensive back Ricky Thomas picked the pass off at the three-yard line.

With under a minute remaining the Kansas offense tried to make something happen. But Carter Stanley had his pass tipped and intercepted by Henry Black. It allowed Mayers to add another field goal and Baylor took a 34-0 lead into the half.

On the first possession of the third quarter Baylor went 75 yards in seven plays capped off with another Hasty touchdown. That pushed the Baylor lead to 41-0.

After Stanley threw another interception Baylor capitalized with another score. Hasty scored on an 8-yard run for his third touchdown of the day.

Late in the third quarter Manny Miles replaced Stanley at quarterback. He took the Jayhawks on a scoring drive when he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment. The two-point conversion failed making the score 41-6.

We will have reaction from Les Miles and the players following the game.