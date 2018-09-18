Kansas head coach David Beaty just finished up his press conference looking ahead to the Baylor game and reviewing the Rutgers game. Here are some things we learned from his press conference.

Jayhawks getting takeaways on defense, but Beaty said there can be more

The Jayhawks are plus-12 in the turnover column the last two weeks. That should bring a big smile to David Beaty’s face, right? Well it does to a point but after watching film he says there are still things they can do capitalize more. “We felt like we left a lot out there,” Beaty said. “As we watched the video it confirmed that. We left a lot of stuff out there that you simply can't do in the Big 12. So we learned a lot from that tape. It's never as good as you think it is and never as bad as you think it is but we learned a whole lot from that tape. “I think the biggest thing is just knowing that there's just a few little things, if we can fix them then we've got a chance to be even more productive than we were at times on Saturday.”

At some point defenses are going to stack the box

The Jayhawks are sitting in second place with Oklahoma when it comes to rushing yards per game in the Big 12. Beaty said in the off-season one of their goals was to be more physical and run the ball better. Now that they have shown they have the ability to do that, the next step will be how they adjust once teams stack the box and try to take away the run game. “The running game continues to develop,” Beaty said. “People know we want to run the ball. We've been able to run the ball pretty good over the last couple of weeks. So it's no secret what people are going to be working on and what they're going to be doing to try to stop it. It's something that we're going to have to solve as we show up each week.”

Wise is good to go for the Baylor game

If there is one player up front defensively the Jayhawks don’t want to lose it is Daniel Wise. The All Big 12 defensive lineman didn’t play much of the second half and left with what appeared to be an injury. Beaty confirmed on Tuesday there is no issue with Wise and he will be a full-go for practice this week. Beaty was asked if the injury was to his knee. “He didn't play a whole lot in the second half but fortunately it was not severe at all,” Beaty said. “He's good to go. He'll be back at practice today and tomorrow. He was more of a precautionary thing. And it wasn't his knee. I'm not going to speak on what it was. But it wasn't his knee area.

Bender gets the start, but that's all Beaty will say

The two quarterback system will continue at Baylor and all Beaty said is Bender will be the first one under center. "It's really been right along the line of what we had planned," Beaty said. "We'll continue to tweak that plan if we need to. But Peyton will get the start again this week. We have an idea how we want to approach it and we'll start Peyton and might be for one play might be for 50 plays. We'll see how it goes." The plan was to bring Kendrick along through fall camp and the beginning of the season to see how he responds. "He's really continuing to develop," Beaty said of Kendrick. "You can see him start to get a lot more comfortable there and that's really been the plan."

Is there buzz going with KU football? Ask the players not Beaty