After two games the Jayhawks are tied for second in the country in turnover margin. That is a different story than last season. “The turnover margin is critical,” Beaty said. “You know at this time last year we simply weren't in this position. We're plus-6 right now in the turnover margin. That was a huge emphasis as we came off the field last year against Oklahoma State. And I think we created nine turnovers all last year and we're already at seven this year.” Beaty said some of the credit has to go to offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and quarterback Peyton Bender. “It's always going to start right there at the top with Doug and Peyton emphasizing the right things, managing the game, not putting the ball in jeopardy,” Beaty said. “Knowing that you can play this game and do a lot of damage to your opponent by putting the ball in play and not necessarily always trying to make it look like a big play all the time.”



Meacham and Bender have helped limit turnovers through the first two games

Remember a friend from 911

David Beaty started his weekly press conference looking back on 9-11 and remembering a close friend who lost his life in the World Trade Center. Beaty was with his close friend Steve Genovese just a month before the tragic event. “I want to take a moment just to honor the families that 17 years ago on this day, they lost some loved ones, and they've continued to press on,” Beaty said. “Myself, my wife, my wife, Raynee, and I both have a dear friend, Steve Genovese, that passed away in the World Trade Center. And his daughter is now with my daughter at Texas A&M, they're both Pi Phis together. It's funny how the world brings you back together.”



Staff keeping players focused on what to improve

Beaty said the plane ride home from Central Michigan was a lot of fun but once they got back to Lawrence they started to focus on Rutgers. The Kansas coaching staff wanted their players to enjoy the win but also shift their focus to a Big 10 opponent. To do that Beaty said they have used teaching moments to point out different things that need to improve. They went back over the game tape to show players what can get better in the next game. “One of the things as a coach you always worry about is that some things that you needed to learn from kind of get covered up in times when you win,” Beaty said. “So we learned a lot from this video. And what we learned is we have a long way to go. We have to play a lot better in a lot of areas, but there's some improvement in some areas.”

Beaty keeping same statement when talking about eligibility