The plan all along was for David Beaty and his offensive staff to narrow the quarterback position down to two players. Beaty felt early on they would be able to make that determination fairly soon into fall camp.

That plan is still in place.

The team has been in full pads for a little more than a week and has held one scrimmage. This Saturday will be their second scrimmage in August and should go a long in determining the quarterback competition.

“I love the competition that we have going right now,” Beaty said. “This weekend is our second big scrimmage. We need that scrimmage. We need it. We need one more look at them to be able to kind of have a good idea. That will give us still two weeks. We feel like we're probably going to be good to go after that to make a decision.”

The quarterback spot for now is still a three-player race with Peyton Bender, Carter Stanley, and Miles Kendrick. The next few practices are crucial in trimming down the group.

“These next three or four days to me are the most important days at camp. A lot of people do well early. A lot of people can string along four, five days. When you get in the dog days of 12, 13, 14 practices, then we get to see who you really are.”

Now the interesting part of the quarterback race is, internally there appears to be a leader based on what they have seen. Beaty said he knows which way he would lean if he had to make the decision today.

“We're not at the point where we're ready to name it yet,” he said. “If I had to make a choice today, I kind of know where I'd go.”

When asked if the competition has already been cut to two Beaty said, “no comment.”