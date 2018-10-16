The Jayhawks are coming off a bye-week and the coaches used a few days to practice. One of the keys to the bye-week was also used to get some players back in good health for the last half of the season. "We focused on recovery of their bodies and making sure everybody is good for the home stretch," Kansas head coach David Beaty said. "Remarkably we are in pretty good shape after coming off six games without a bye. I think a lot of that credit goes to Coach Woodfin and Coach Stanley and those guys have done a great job taking care of our guys, and our guys." Beaty added that quarterback Miles Kendrick will be available along with safety Mike Lee.

Beaty said not much will change the offensive system

Beaty learned from being the coordinator two years ago

Last week Beaty announced he was making a change at offensive by letting Doug Meacham go. Beaty said he will be the main play-caller but running the offense will be a group effort. "It will all go right through me, but it will be all of us doing it together," he said. "I will be getting pertinent information from up top as well as on the sidelines." Two years ago Beaty called the plays after assuming the coordinator duties. That season Ryan Willis, Montell Cozart, and Carter Stanley all had over 800 yards passing. Stanley remains on the team and Beaty said the experience will help the transition this year. "I think you always learn something I really do," he said. "I think one of the things that really sticks out to me is knowing that we have more mature guys here. We got a lot of the same players, which is good. Having those guys here and being able to understand maybe a little bit more their strengths and weaknesses, I think that will be helpful."

Big changes not expected with offense

Don't expect wholesale changes with the offense, although things have changed internally. "It's no different than really it's always been," Beaty said. "During the week it really won't change just a whole lot. I'm in all meetings, and I have meeting with regard to our offense, defense, and special teams." Beaty also said the coaches responsibility and game-day situation will not change. He will still depend in his staff and others in the box to assist. "In terms of our responsibilities, who is really bringing to the table the studies on this particular situation, that particular situation, all pretty much the same,:" Beaty said. "Our communication up top, very rarely I haven't seen it on a staff where guys don't communicate with people about what they're seeing, so that won't be any different from that standpoint."

Beaty, Kingsbury on same staff when A&M upset Alabama