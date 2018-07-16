David Beaty is coming off vacation and Jeff Long is getting to start his. Although Long and Beaty haven’t met face-to-face they have been communicating.

“We have had great talks to this point and it has been introductory in nature,” Beaty said. “We have not been on campus at the same time. He has taken his family and they're head to go a much-needed vacation and they're going to get away for a while and I was on vacation last week.”

One of the hot topics among the KU football faithful in recent years has been renovating the stadium. Last fall the Raise the Chant campaign was announced to tackle that project. Led by David Booth’s $50 million gift they already started the indoor facility that will be for football only.

“We're about halfway through with the building of our brand new $26 million indoor that is going to be a crown jewel, football only indoor,” Beaty said. “I think we're the last team in the Power Five to have our dedicated indoor.”

When Long was introduced last week he said he needed to get in and study the plans and timeline for renovating Memorial Stadium. Beaty said in his talks with Long he has good thoughts for the future.

“We're moving forward with renovating Memorial Stadium which is something our fans deserve,” Beaty said. “We are excited about it and we understand that and I know Jeff is going to bring knowledge in doing those things. That’s one of the things I'm excited about with him. He's got great vision and connections with the people that design places than understand stimulating young people.”

From the initial conversations Beaty believes Long will bring good ideas, leadership and is behind the coaching staff.

“We have communicated quite a bit,” Beaty said. “The thing that I really love about talking with him is his vision and I've always believe that your vision pulls you and as we talk about how he wants to create a championship at KU in all areas.

“The values that he shares are exactly what we share which I think it's going to be a terrific marriage between us. As we move forward and the thing that he also has shared with us is that he is completely and totally behind us and anything he can do to help he's there to do it.”