David Beaty talked about the game plan against TCU and one of the wrinkles getting the ball to Pooka Williams in the wide receiver spot. It was a good plan that helped Williams break the 100-yard receiving mark. Beaty said one of the moves he made on staff was promoting Jeff Love to a full-time position. There was a void in the staff because of Doug Meacham's departure. Beaty said the whole group works together to put together the game plan. "We have a bunch of smart guys in that room," Beaty said. "We bounce a bunch of stuff off each other. I just left it, we're talking about a certain situation we're still trying to mull over. It's a group effort. "I thought our staff did a really nice job to get ways some of our better players the ball the other day." Love was promoted to be Beaty's assistant. Love worked with Beaty on two different staffs at Kansas. In 2009 Love was hired as Mangino's video coordinator and held the same role on Turner Gill's staff. After that he moved into full-time coaching and also spent years at Houston Baptist as the quarterbacks coach. "I still have head coaching duties, so I have to step out of that room from time to time," Beaty said. "Jeff was a quarterback coach. We studied together, grew up in the game together. He knows exactly what I want, what we're looking for. He knows exactly how I want them coached. We come from the same tree in regard to that. "

On Saturday John Hadl was recognized during the game

During Beaty's press conference he started it remembering John Hadl. Beaty said he didn't mention anything in his post-game press conference against TCU about Hadl, and wanted to take time to do that on Tuesday. " A big congratulations to one of my heroes, one of the best all the time to ever play here, John Hadl on his retirement," Beaty said. "It looked like he had a great weekend. I was able to see him at the timeout where they honored him." Hadl was an all-state football player at Lawrence High. He was a two-time, All-American at KU and went on to make six Pro Bowls as a San Diego Charger. After that Hadl returned to coach at Kansas and joined the Williams Fund. "What a classy and unbelievable Jayhawk," Beaty said. "What a great career he's had. Got the sweetest wife in the world, the greatest family. I know everybody here feels the same about him. Just so, in debt to him for all he's done for this great university. Just can't tell you enough how much he's meant to us, really to the university. It will always be Coach Hadl to me."

Kendrick's return depends on the situation

Early in the year Beaty said quarterback Miles Kendrick would play every game. But after an injury at Baylor that plan has changed. "He had a significant shoulder injury on his throwing arm during the Baylor game," Beaty said. "Him coming back at this point in the year is going to be predicated on need. If we don't have to use him, then we won't." Kendrick is still going through practice but he also qualifies as a redshirt candidate if he doesn't appear in any other games. "He is a very unselfish kid," Beaty said. "We are going to continue to prepare him. He still takes snaps with us every week. He prepares himself as well. There's only so many snaps to go around to be able to get everybody completely prepared. If we can get a situation where we can continue to keep a shirt on him, that's best for him if we can do it."

