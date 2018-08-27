Last week David Beaty announced Peyton Bender would be his starting quarterback. It ended about a three-week run through fall camp where Beaty said he wanted to narrow it down to two players.

In the beginning it was Bender, Miles Kendrick, and Carter Stanley.

On Monday evening the first depth chart was released showing Bender as expected atop the depth chart. Kendrick and Stanley had an “OR” between them which means that position hasn’t been decided when the depth chart came out.

Shortly after the depth chart was released Beaty might have given some clues as to who is sitting in the back-up quarterback role. Beaty was holding his first Hawk Talk coaches show of the season when he said Kendrick will play in week one as well as the other games.

That could also signal a tougher assignment for defensive coordinators in the future because Kendrick and Bender have different skillsets.

When you turn on the film it doesn’t take long to see Bender is more of a pocket passer and Kendrick plays with more a mobile style. Kendrick didn’t give away any specifics but mentioned the game could be called different with him.

“Coach Meacham changes the play calling to your skill-set,” Kendrick said. “That shows how good of an offensive coordinator he is. He does a great job of knowing his guys and recognizes his personnel really well. He might call one thing for one quarterback then a different play for another guy.”

It is a given, barring any injury or unforeseen change Bender will leave the sidelines first against Nicholls State. He will take the first snap. But then things could get interesting if the Kansas coaches decide to go with a change of pace in Kendrick.

Nobody knows when Kendrick will enter the game and what the offensive script will look like. But it will certainly catch the attention of defensive coordinators having to plan for quarterbacks with different strengths.