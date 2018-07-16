David Beaty was the second head coach to address the media at the Big 12 football media days on Monday morning. He talked about the quarterback situation and much more.

Last year Beaty waited until the final week to announce his starting quarterback after fall camp. This year he hopes that process goes faster but he won’t rush through it. The first thing he will do is narrow it down to two after starting with Peyton Bender, Carter Stanley, and Mile Kendrick as the three front-runners.

“Right now it's still a competition,” Beaty said. “We have Peyton who started the season then he went out with an injury, Carter came in, played a few games, and then he went down with an injury and Peyton was well enough to come back and play in the final game or two. We also have signed Miles Kendrick out of San Mateo, who's been a terrific addition to that room.”

All of the quarterbacks competing for the job know the plan is to cut the list to two and there is a good chance at some point during the season all three could see action.

“I know this, we're going to narrow that down to two pretty quick and our guys understand that.,” Beaty said. “They know there's an urgency there to get yourself in that top two. But we're going to prepare all three because in this league, it's a very, very rough and tumble league for quarterbacks. So at any point, all of them got to be ready and prepared. But we would like to get it down to the guy pretty quickly. I'm not going to give a timeline on it. But I will say we’re going to get it down pretty quickly.