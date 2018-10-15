Talk about the decision to make a change with Doug Meacham:

Ideally you would never want to make a change at this time of the season but I ask myself two questions. When I got to this point the first one was basically are we putting our players in the best position to be successful? As a leader you have to put your emotions to the side because Coach Meacham is one of my best friends in the world and I love him to death and respect him greatly.

I had to ask myself that question. The other one was have we made the progress and do I see it improving from here, and the answers to those questions clearly made me make the decision that I made.

All of these decisions that we make and our program are based completely on football facts that lead us to what’s best for the players.





Did the decision come because there have been improvements in the defense but not the offense?

One of the things we have to do a much better job on is being complementary. We have improved in special teams and we have certainly improved and defensively really overall. We lead the country in turnover margin and takeaways.

One of the things we have to do a better job of when you lead the country in that stat you have to make that translates into a positive for you. We have 18 turnovers by our defense. If you take three of those that ended up and pick-sixes you have 15. We have 35 points off 15 drives and that’s not acceptable. We have to capitalize on those miscues. We have to do a better job in that area. That will turn into wins and production for us.

I do see us progressing defensively which is something that I have been proud of.





Was there a consensus on the primary quarterback between you and Meacham

That doesn’t have anything to do with the decision. Like I have said Doug is a dear friend and I did not interfere with him. I allowed him to do it and I allowed him to do it the way that he needed to. At the end of the day it is no different for me or anyone. There is a production piece to it that all of us have to face at some point.

When it came to who he needed to use at the quarterback spot obviously I would have final say but there was never a situation where we differed on that based on availability, injury, or what we may be doing that week or what he felt like he needed to do that week.





What responsibilities have you had to take on in changing the game week preparation

The thing for any head coach is you plan just like you were calling it on both sides of the ball. I think one of the things that is different this week obviously I’m putting more time on the offensive side that I have on the other side. But that’s just part of the job. You are responsible for the whole and total program. It just requires a little bit more time on your part because of that.

The good thing is the components are all there and it’s about sticking to our philosophy throughout the games and avoid drifting away from our identity and the game plan. We know that the production is there it’s just a matter of getting our players comfortable with understanding that we’re going to stay in that realm of things. We know who we are and what we’re capable of. If we stay in those areas we certainly know that the production can go up.