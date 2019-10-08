On Sunday Miles announced he was promoting Dearmon to the offensive coordinator position. Dearmon served as an offensive consultant for Miles until the change was made.

“It was awesome working at camp with him,” Easters said. “He was very approachable and really easy to talk to. Being a younger coach it’s good to be able to relate to him.”

Brent Dearmon was one of the coaches who worked with him at the camp.

Last summer Kansas quarterback commit Ben Easters attended the Les Miles Elite football camp. At the time he wasn’t committed but came away impressed with the coaching staff.

Easters’ high school coach John Hart coached Dearmon in the Arena Football league. Hart has nothing but good things to say about Dearmon.

After working with him at camp and having different connections to the Jayhawks new offensive coordinator, Easters likes the move.

“I’ve heard he’s capable of being one of the next best coaches in college football,” Easters said. “I know he brings a dynamic offense to the table and I’m excited to see what he does with the Jayhawks for the rest of this season.”

Easters said he has texted with Dearmon and looks forward to talking with him. He said he knows Dearmon is very busy taking over with the new responsibilities.

Brownsburg started off a little slow with a 2-2 record, but now they have picked things up.

“We’ve won our last three games by a large margin and we’re really clicking on offense,” he said. “Our defense has played phenomenal and has given us a lot of opportunities to put the ball in the end zone.”

Easters will get a chance to see the changes in the Kansas program up close later this month for the Texas Tech game.

“My plan for right now is to be on campus October 26th during my fall break,” he said.