JayhawkSlant - Ben Easters ready for national televised game

“It was a really good team effort,” he said. “Last year we beat them up on the pass, so they dropped six and five deep defenders. We ran the ball on them really, well. One of my big goals this year is to increase my completion percentage and throw smart passes and get the ball to my receivers, make easy throws. And so that's what I was trying to do last Friday night.”

The first game ended up being a solid night of work for Easters who finished the game 14-of-19 for 136 yards and a touchdown. With a big lead he left in the third quarter.

“It's been incredible,” Easters said. “With all the uncertainty in the summer, and other states saying they weren't going to play. We had no idea, but we took all the precautions that we could, and we tried to do everything right. It ended up working out. It obviously could end any week. So, we're treating it one week at a time.”

After a summer that was filled with a lot of questions about the future of football in the fall, KU quarterback commit Ben Easters was glad to be back on the field.

The next game for Brownsburg will be Saturday night against St. Xavier High and it will be televised on ESPN2. Last year St. Xavier won 38-17 and Easters is ready for this year’s game.

“It's going to be super fun,” Easters said. “It is our home opener which makes it even more special. We lost to them last year, but the score wasn’t indicative of how the game played. I'm excited to go back out there. I think we have a really, good team and I'm excited for us to showcase what we have on the biggest stage.”

Easters has been focused on his senior year, but has been staying in touch with the Kansas coaching staff every week along with several of the recruits.

He said they have a Zoom meeting every week with the offensive recruits who are committed.

“Me and Coach Dearmon try and talk at least once a week,” Easters said. “Every Monday we have an offensive commit Zoom with all of the offensive coaches, Coach Dearmon and all the offensive commits. All the commits and all the coaches and staff, we've all been staying in touch. Almost every coach on the staff texted me after my game on Friday, which is awesome. I'm really excited to get on campus in January.”

Easters has also done his part to help recruits players to Kansas. Several of the committed players have assisted each other in selling the program to others.

“We were trying to finish out the class with the last two linemen,” Easters said. “Being able to talk to Christien Hawks and Larson Workman, see where they're coming from was a big help. We have even talked to the defensive commits. Me and Devin (Neal) got on a Zoom call with OJ Burroughs before he committed. And it's really important I feel like for the guys who are getting recruited to hear from us, the players, and not just the coaches.”