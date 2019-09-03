There are different reasons Ben Miles decided to transfer from Texas A&M to Kansas. Many would believe it was a chance to play for his father, Les.

Upon further review we found out the real reason is to eat homemade meals from his mother, Cathy. Miles revealed her cooking is among the top of the list saying her pork chops, baked chicken, and gumbo rank near the top his favorite meals.

Every day he gets a chance to be around his father and brother Manny at practice. Manny, also transferred to Kansas from North Carolina.

"Being in the same huddle with Manny is really nothing that's ever happened with organized football with us," he said. "He was always three years older than me in Little League so I don't think we ever played on the same team, because when I would move up, he would have to move up.

"And then I transferred in high school so we never had to do that. So this is the first time doing that and it's fun lining up behind him."

Ben talks about his experience at Kansas, playing in his first game, living close to his family and much more in our video interview below.



