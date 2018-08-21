Bender gets start against Nicholls State
At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday the KU Football official Twitter account put the news out the Jayhawks have their starting quarterback.
Peyton Bender will get the start against Nicholls State.
David Beaty said going into fall camp he wanted to narrow his quarterback competition down to two. With almost two weeks left until kickoff the offensive staff is confident enough they have announced the starter.
Jayhawks have their QB in Bender for week one https://t.co/5caheVnBhx— JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) August 21, 2018
Last year Bender played in 10 games and started eight. He was the fastest quarterback in KU history to get 1,000 career passing yards.
Bender started his college career at Washington State for Mike Leach. As a redshirt freshman at Washington State he threw for 500 yards. He transferred to Itawamba Community College where he threw for 2733 yards in one season.
Beaty hasn't announced how the position battle developed throughout fall camp and he will not meet with the media until Tuesday.
But announcing the starter at this point gives signs Bender was the clear winner and the best candidate for the Nicholls State game.