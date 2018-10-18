Peyton Bender will get the start at quarterback against Texas Tech. Kansas head coach David Beaty announced the news on his weekly radio show and it is the first week Beaty will oversee the offense.

Bender said Beaty shouldn’t miss much of a beat because he “knows the Air Raid offense.” Bender has been playing in the Air Raid since he started his college career with Mike Leach at Washington State.

So how would Bender describe exactly what the Air Raid is?

“I've had it described to me like this and I really like it... It is the type of offense that stretches the field vertically and horizontally with the passing game,” Bender said. “It is an offense that tries to spread out the defense and create voids. All of the passing combinations you try to spread out the defense and create open areas to get the ball into.”

The end of last week, and all of this week during preparations it has been different not having Meacham in the room.

“The best thing we can do as quarterbacks is try to eliminate distractions and put that past us,” Bender said. “We have to prepare with Coach Beaty and listen to what he says. The thing is we aren’t implementing a whole new offense and are keeping a lot of the same concepts and same stuff we have been doing. We are just going to run it and communicate it a little differently.”