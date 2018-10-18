Bender talks about Beaty, Air Raid, and Texas players going back home
Peyton Bender will get the start at quarterback against Texas Tech. Kansas head coach David Beaty announced the news on his weekly radio show and it is the first week Beaty will oversee the offense.
Bender said Beaty shouldn’t miss much of a beat because he “knows the Air Raid offense.” Bender has been playing in the Air Raid since he started his college career with Mike Leach at Washington State.
So how would Bender describe exactly what the Air Raid is?
“I've had it described to me like this and I really like it... It is the type of offense that stretches the field vertically and horizontally with the passing game,” Bender said. “It is an offense that tries to spread out the defense and create voids. All of the passing combinations you try to spread out the defense and create open areas to get the ball into.”
The end of last week, and all of this week during preparations it has been different not having Meacham in the room.
“The best thing we can do as quarterbacks is try to eliminate distractions and put that past us,” Bender said. “We have to prepare with Coach Beaty and listen to what he says. The thing is we aren’t implementing a whole new offense and are keeping a lot of the same concepts and same stuff we have been doing. We are just going to run it and communicate it a little differently.”
Offense needs to take advantage of defensive turnovers
At the halfway point of the season the defense leads the Big 12 in turnovers. But the offense hasn’t been able to capitalize on several chances.
Bender said the offense is looking to do its part.
“For these last six games we have high expectations and we are hoping to help out the other side of the ball,” Bender said. “They have been doing their part and we need to get things clicking.”
The players on offense know they haven’t turned a lot of the turnovers into points
“The defense has kept us close and in a lot of games and giving us opportunities to tie it up or take the lead and we haven't capitalized on it,” Bender said. “That has been frustrating from our standpoint because we feel like we have a higher ceiling that what have we have shown up to this point in the season.”
Wise looking forward to playing at home in Texas
The trip to Lubbock will be the Jayhawks second time playing in Texas. They have 25 players on the roster from the Lone Star State.
This will be the last time Daniel Wise will get to play in a KU uniform in his home state.
“Its fun going back home to Texas and playing in front of my family,” Wise said. “Those times can be hectic for us getting tickets but other than that it is fun going back home and playing in front of family and friends.”
Wise said playing against the Texas Tech offense is going to be much like the last three years. He knows the style could change depending on the quarterback.
Two years ago he remembered when they knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the game with an injury. The Jayhawks were within 28-19 in the third quarter when Mahomes left. Back-up quarterback Nic Shimonek entered and threw four touchdown passes.
“Nobody knew who he was,” Wise said with a laugh. “We weren’t prepared for him.”