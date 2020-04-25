LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football’s Hakeem Adeniji was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 180th overall pick of the sixth round on Saturday afternoon. Adeniji becomes the first KU offensive lineman drafted since 2012, when Tanner Hawkinson was also selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round.



Adeniji, a native of Garland, Texas, concluded his Jayhawk career by tying the school record in consecutive games started, starting all 48 games of his collegiate career on the offensive line. Adeniji was also selected as a team captain in 2019, as voted on by the team.

“We couldn’t be happier for Hakeem. He’s a great young man who was a leader on and off the field for our program. I look forward to watching his NFL career progress with the Bengals. He will provide some positional flexibility and can play multiple positions along the offensive line and has what it takes to play in the National Football League for a long time,” Head Coach Les Miles said.