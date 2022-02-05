Beni Ngoyi, AJ Jayroe among talented WR group to visit

Jayroe, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver from Frisco Reedy made the trip from Texas for his visit to Kansas.

“I spent most of my day with Coach Samuel and it was great,” Ngoyi said. “During position meetings he was giving me good tips and I learned a lot from him. During the KU vs Kentucky basketball game, I sat with him, so we were able to get to know each other and we just had a good time overall.”

The on-campus visits have helped him get to know the coaching staff and spend more time around new wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

Ngoyi, from Lincoln Northeast in Nebraska, is no stranger to Lawrence. He has been to multiple football games to visit and the first junior day in December.

During the Jayhawks last junior day visit the wide receivers were well-represented. The coaches hosted several prospects who are receiving a lot of division one interest.

He picked up an offer from the Jayhawks in November and came away impressed after hearing more about the program.

“I loved it,” he said. “The coaches and staff really give a family atmosphere and truly show support for their student athletes to excel in what they do. Everyone was very positive and the possibility of having an early impact on the program and having legit chances to see the field very soon.”

Jayroe got to meet Samuel and learn more about his background. Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson recruits the Plano area and has been building with him.

“I spent the most time around Coach Samuels and Coach Simpson,” Jayroe said. “Coach Simpson has been able to come up to my school, so it was great to have a good relationship with him. Coach Samuels has a great passion for the game, which is really important.

“He really loves the game, brings a lot of experience and knowledge with him and wants to get everything out of us receivers so we can reach our full potential and get to the next level.”

This is the fourth time Ngoyi has been on campus since September

“I really liked visiting KU, what stood out to me was how all the made sure to great me and how the impression they put on KU football,” he said.

We will have more reaction from players in the 2023 class who were on the visit.