Big 12, ACC battle brewing for Lucas Smalls-Allen

“It was great being around him,” he said. “He taught me a lot about the football program and how they run it. He's a great coach. He showed me how he treated the players, and he has the most respect for them.”

Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos has been recruiting Smalls-Allen for the last six months. His official visit gave him an opportunity to spend more time with Panagos.

“I'll say the development stood out to me,” he said. “They really focus on developing the kids, the teammates, to better people and better men.”

Smalls-Allen learned more about the Kansas program over the last three days. He said one takeaway was the development of the players.

Lucas Smalls-Allen finished his official visit to Kansas yesterday and now the defensive lineman from Georgia will start to lay out his future.

Smalls-Allen got a chance to see how the players live and hear what it is like to play at Kansas. His player host was Grady Seyfert.

“I learned a lot from them,” he said. “They told me about the program, how good it is, and how they develop you to better men. He also talked about how Coach P and said he's a great coach. He uplifts them and develops them to be men and better players on and off the field.”

Kansas is close completing the west side of their stadium renovation. The entire project will be over $750 million and includes upgrades to the weight room, meeting rooms and several other areas that impact the players.

“It was real nice and it was all brand new,” Smalls-Allen said. “I think the weight room looks the best. They are a technology based team. They have all this new equipment in the weight room that you can see how much force you put in and how fast you do it all the time. And they have a new virtual room that you can walk through. You can do walkthroughs in it and get a good virtual reality of what it is like during the game.”

Over the next couple days, he will talk things over with his family before he reaches a decision. Smalls-Allen said he is down to Kansas and Wake Forest. There are several factors he will weigh including academics because he plans to major in Civil Engineering or Accounting.

“My next step is to compare the schools and make a plan for my future to where I commit,” he said.