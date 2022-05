Big 12 announces football kickoff times

Big 12 Conference Thursday, May 26, 2022

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date TV Selections Revealed - 05/26/22 01:30 PM

Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across their linear and digital platforms. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 1 with Oklahoma State hosting Central Michigan on FS1 while West Virginia travels to Pittsburgh for an ESPN matchup. Two Friday night games follow as Tennessee Tech plays at Kansas on Big 12 Now and TCU visits Colorado on ESPN.

The remaining opening week games will be played on Saturday, September 3. Saturday, September 10 features the season's first conference matchup when West Virginia squares off against Kansas on Big 12 Now. Additional games on that date include two contests against future Big 12 members with Houston at Texas Tech televised on FS1 and Baylor at BYU on ESPN.

Television designations for five other league games have been determined beginning with the Red River Showdown on October 8 and culminating with the end of the regular season over Thanksgiving weekend. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 3 with an ABC telecast. The remainder of the season's selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the Conference's official digital platforms.

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Television Selections Thursday, September 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN), 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, September 2

Tennessee Tech at Kansas (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m. CT

TCU at Colorado (ESPN), 9:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 3

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m. CT

UTEP at Oklahoma (FOX), 2:30 p.m. CT

Albany at Baylor (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m. CT

South Dakota at Kansas State (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m. CT

Louisiana Monroe at Texas (Longhorn Network), 7:00 p.m. CT

Murray State at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 10

Alabama at Texas (FOX), 11:00 a.m. CT

Missouri at Kansas State (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT

Houston at Texas Tech (FS1), 3:00 p.m. CT

Iowa State at Iowa (Big Ten Network), 3:00 p.m. CT

Kansas at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. ET

Kent State at Oklahoma (SoonerVision on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m. CT

Tarleton State at TCU (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m. CT

Baylor at BYU (ESPN), 9:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 17

Oklahoma at Nebraska (FOX), 11:00 a.m. CT

Texas State at Baylor (FS1), 11:00 a.m. CT

Towson at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Ohio at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m. CT

Tulane at Kansas State (Big 12 Now), 2:00 p.m. CT

Kansas at Houston (ESPNU), 3:00 p.m. CT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m. CT

Texas Tech at NC State (ESPN2), 6:00 p.m. CT

UTSA at Texas (Longhorn Network), 7:00 p.m. CT

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (ESPN), 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 8

Oklahoma vs. Texas (ABC), Time TBD

Thursday, October 1

Baylor at West Virginia (FS1), 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (FOX OR FS1), Time TBD

Friday, November 25

Baylor at Texas (ABC OR ESPN), Time TBD

Saturday, November 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (TBD ESPN linear platform), Time TBD

Saturday, December 3

Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (ABC), Time TBD

