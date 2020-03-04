News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 23:18:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Big 12 Champs! No. 1 Kansas clinches at least a share after defeating TCU

No. 1 Kansas clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship on Wednesday night
No. 1 Kansas clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship on Wednesday night (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 1 Kansas, behind a career-high 31 points, along with 14 rebounds and five blocks from Udoka Azubuike, captured at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship by defeating TCU, 75-66...

