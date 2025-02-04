Big 12 football is out for the 2025 season









LAWRENCE, Kan. – The complete 2025 Kansas football schedule was announced Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference, and it features seven home games at the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and four conference road tests.

Under fifth year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas’ seven home games for 2025 include five Big 12 Conference home games against West Virginia (Sept. 20), Cincinnati (Sept. 27), Kansas State (Oct. 25), Oklahoma State (Nov. 1) and Utah (Nov. 28 or 29).

The Jayhawks will kick off their 2025 schedule in Week 0 against Fresno State on Aug. 23, in what will be the first game played at the reopened David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ season-opener will be the first played on Week 0 and it will be the Jayhawks’ earliest season-opener in program history.

After opening the season against Fresno State, the Jayhawks will host FCS program Wagner on Friday, Aug. 29. The matchup with Wagner will be the first between the two programs.

Kansas will then reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries when the Jayhawks travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on Missouri on Sept. 6. The rivalry has been played 120 times dating back to 1891, which is tied for the 10th-most played rivalry in all of college football. The meeting will be the first since 2011 and the first to be played on either campus since 2006.

Following an open week, the Jayhawks will open Big 12 Conference play with back-to-back games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as the Jayhawks host West Virginia on Sept. 20 and Cincinnati on Sept. 27.

Following the two-game home stand, Kansas will go on the road for the first time in conference play, traveling to Orlando to take on UCF on Oct. 4. The game at UCF will be the second meeting all-time between the two programs, while it will be Kansas’ first trip to FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Kansas will then travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Oct. 11, prior to a Week eight open week.

The 2025 Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State will take place on Oct. 25 inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, in what will be the 123rd meeting between the two teams. Kansas holds the all-time series advantage at 65-52-5, including a 37-23-2 series lead in games played in Lawrence.

In Week 10, the Jayhawks will host Oklahoma State on Nov. 1. Kansas and Oklahoma State have played 74 times over history, with the Jayhawks winning the last matchup in Lawrence, 37-16 on Nov. 5, 2022 to claim bowl eligibility.

On Nov. 8, Kansas will travel to Tucson, Arizona for the first time since 1966, as the Jayhawks take on the Wildcats inside Arizona Stadium. The two teams have met six times over the series history, all of which took place in a 30-year span from 1936 to 1966. Kansas owns the series advantage over Arizona at 3-2-1, including a 3-1 advantage in Tucson.

The Jayhawks will finish off their Big 12 Conference away schedule on Nov. 22, when Kansas visits Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas and Iowa State have met 104 times in the series history, with Kansas winning each of the last three meetings. The two teams last met in Ames in 2023, which resulted in a thrilling 28-21 victory for the Jayhawks.

Kansas will close out its 2025 regular season by hosting Utah on Friday, Nov. 28 or Saturday, Nov. 29 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the two teams as members of the Big 12 Conference, while Kansas and Utah last met in 1996. The series history between the Jayhawks and the Utes dates back to 1950, in a series that is tied 2-2 all-time.

Kansas football enters Leipold's fifth season in Lawrence featuring a talented roster led by senior quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels started all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season and finished strong, leading the team to wins in three of its final four games, including three straight wins over ranked opponents. Kansas also welcomes back several accomplished starters on the offensive and defensive lines in Bryce Foster, Kobe Baynes, Dean Miller, Tommy Dunn and DJ Withers, among others, along with a nationally recognized transfer class and a group of emerging playmakers poised to make a difference in 2025.