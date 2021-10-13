Big 12 Unveils 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

The Big 12 has announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball preseason awards and team as voted by the head coaches. Kansas’ Remy Martin was selected Preseason Player of the Year while Texas’ Marcus Carr picked up Newcomer of the Year and Baylor’s Kendall Brown was named Freshman of the Year.

Martin and Carr were joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack, along with Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon, Jr. Three of the selections were honored on the 2020-21 All-Big 12 teams as McCormick was a second-team pick while Shannon was on the third team and Agbaji was honorable mention

Martin will play his final season at KU after transferring from Arizona State. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first-team his junior and senior seasons. In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play. The 6-0 guard has career totals of 1,754 points, 466 assists, 151 steals and 176 three-point field goals made.

Carr transferred to Texas after spending the last three years at Minnesota and one season at Pittsburgh. The 6-2 guard owns three-year collegiate totals of 1,361 points, 477 assists and 370 rebounds in 92 career games (87 starts). He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, earning first-team honors as a junior and third-team recognition as a sophomore. Last year, Carr led the Big Ten in minutes (35.8 mpg) and ranked third in scoring (19.4 ppg) and assists (4.9 apg) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1). He topped the 20-point mark 12 times and had four 30-point efforts, including a career-high 41 points at Nebraska (Feb. 27). Carr set a Minnesota single-season record with 207 assists during his sophomore season in 2019-20.

Brown, a five-star forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Air, Kansas, was ranked 12th nationally and No. 3 at the small forward position in the 247sports.com composite rankings. He was named to the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team and participated in the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team training camp.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced Thursday.

Preseason Player of the Year

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif.

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Kendall Brown, Baylor, G/F, 6-8, 205, Cottage Grove, Minn.

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Matthew Mayer, Baylor, G/F, 6-9, 225, Sr., Austin, Texas/Westlake

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, G, 6-5, 215, Sr., Kansas City, Mo./Oak Park

Remy Martin, Kansas, G, 6-0, 175, Sr., Burbank, Calif /Sierra Canyon/Arizona State

David McCormack, Kansas, F, 6-10, 250, Sr., Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy

Marcus Carr, Texas, G, 6-2, 195, Sr., Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Montverde Acad./Pittsburgh/Minnesota

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech, G, 6-6, 215, Jr., Chicago, Ill./Lincoln Park

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.

Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):

James Akinjo (Baylor)

Avery Anderson (Oklahoma State)

Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

Mike Miles (TCU), Andrew Jones (Texas)

Tre Mitchell (Texas),

Taz Sherman (West Virginia).

Coaches not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.