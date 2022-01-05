Big night from David McCormack leads to big win for No. 6 Kansas

Behind 17 points and 15 rebounds from David McCormack, Kansas won its 31st straight conference opener by defeating Oklahoma State, 74-63.

No. 6 Kansas (12-1; 1-0) won its 31st straight conference opener by defeating Oklahoma State (7-5; 0-1), 74-63 on Tuesday night. And what a win it was for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

On a night when Kansas led by as many as 14 points, 29-15 with 9:12 left in the first half, Self’s squad ended the first half by missing 19-straight shots. Yes, you read that correctly. Up by 14 points with 9:12 left in the first half, Kansas would miss its next 19 shots and could do nothing but watch a 14-point lead become a tie game at the half.

Coming out of the second half, Kansas found itself trailing for the first time, 31-29, on a driving layup by Isaac Likekele with 19:41 left in the game. Mitch Lightfoot quickly tied the game at 31-31, but two free throws by Kalib Boone gave the Cowboys a two-point lead.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe broke a 33-33 tie following a layup, in which he was fouled, with 18:32 left on the clock, and his free-throw extended OSU’s lead over KU to three points, 36-33.

The game, from the 17:43 mark on, was played at somewhat of a frantic pace. Dajuan Harris tied the game with a three and, with 14:17 left in the game, Ochai Agbaji drilled a three of his own, which gave the Jayhawks a three-point lead, 43-40, over the Cowboys.

Christian Braun, at the 13:29 mark in the second half, drilled another three for Kansas, which put the Jayhawks up by four points, 46-42. Oklahoma State, as it turned out, would get no closer the rest of the game.

Transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands connected on a shot from behind the arc with 11:32 left in the game, which gave Kansas a 10-point lead, 53-43, over Oklahoma State. With 10:52 remaining in the game, Coleman-Lands hit another three, which increased KU’s lead to 11 points.

Oklahoma State, with 6:13 left in the second half, cut the deficit to six points, 63-57, but at the 3:37 mark, a three by Remy Martin extended the lead back to 15 points, 72-57. Kansas scored its final two points of the game when big man David McCormack converted an alley oop dunk with 2:34 left in the game.

With under six minutes to play and leading 65-57, the Jayhawks rattled off a 9-0 run on the back of five points from Remy Martin and four points from Braun to give KU a 72-57 lead with 3:35 remaining.

As the final second ticked off the clock, Kansas walked off the Gallagher-Iba Arena court with victory in hand, 74-63.

David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward from Norfolk, Va., couldn’t have picked a better time to play the best game of this season. In coming off the bench for the first time this season, McCormack scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds (seven offensive).

Offensively, McCormack was 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Minutes after the game, Self was asked about the play of his talented big man.

“Well, I don't know exactly what his role will be, but David was great tonight,” said Self. “Mitch gave us some good minutes too. If you combine that, and the big guys get 23 and 19, we're hoping for, what did we say, 20 and 12? Yeah, David was really good. I thought Mitch got us off to a good start. I think you could look at it we didn't play well to start the second half, but we didn't play poorly. But the first 16 minutes of the second half, pretty good, pretty good, outscored them by 13 to whatever in that stretch. And outscored them by 14 or whatever in the stretch in the first half. Pretty good.

“No, I don't know,” said Self when asked if he saw any signs if there being less pressure on David? “I'm not a psychologist. I think I did think I saw a motivated guy. Sometimes the best way to be motivated is not to think and get mad. And I think he was probably more enthused to play because he was pissed. And I don't think that was all bad. I thought he did a really good job. Really good job.”

On a night when Kansas needed a star performance from McCormack, he delivered. Having been replaced in the starting lineup by Mitch Lightfoot, McCormack couldn’t have performed much better on Tuesday night. He was active on the offensive end of the court and did an absolutely amazing job crashing the boards. For the first time this season, the game didn’t look as sped up as it had prior to the game against the Cowboys.

McCormack was clearly the star of the game in Stillwater, but he certainly wasn’t the only player to shine against Oklahoma State. Ochai Agbaji finished with 16 points and two rebounds and Christian Braun added 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Remy Martin, who scored just seven points and dished out three assists, had a big sequence in the second half and nailed a big three for Kansas, while Mitch Lightfoot scored six points and pulled down six rebounds, and Jalen Wilson, who scored just 2 points, but also pulled down 15 rebounds.

As a team, Kansas dominated Oklahoma State on the glass, 50-36.

“I didn't think Dajuan or Remy, either one, had good games,” said Self. “But this is what Remy can do, and you guys know this. He gives you a chance to be really, really good because he can score seven points in a row when you run bad offense. Like he did tonight. And he gives you a chance to be really, really, really frustrating when you play the way you did down the stretch when he's the point guard and he should be hungry to get the ball.

“I told Juan and Remy, I said, "If I'm a quarterback, icing a game would be something that you have to take great pride in, keeping the other team's offense off the field,” he added. “How do we figure out how to get first downs? That's something that you would measure a quarterback's worth with, I would think. And as a point guard, you got a lead, you measure your worth is can you close a game?" And we didn't close it tonight. It'll be good to learn from. We'll be better for it.”

Obviously, Self, it would appear, has somewhat of a difficult decision moving forward. Does McCormack return to the starting lineup or will Lightfoot remain in the starting five? If there is a decision to be made, how does Self go about making it?

“Maybe I'll talk to the guys and see what they thought,” he said. “We won a game on the road in a hard league against a quality opponent, doing what we did. I don't know exactly how we'll do it next. You guys make a bigger deal out of that than what it is.”