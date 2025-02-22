Bill Self after KU's 32-point win over OSU: "We're 1-0."

Coming off back-to-back road losses, including a 34-point setback at BYU last week, Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Friday, told those media in attendance that the new season starts tomorrow when previewing Saturday's Big 12 contest between No. 23 Kansas (18-9; 9-7) and Oklahoma State.

It is safe to say that Kansas opened up the new season in impressive fashion. In defeating Oklahoma State, 96-64, four players, Hunter Dickinson (16), Zeke Mayo (15), David Coit (15), and Dajuan Harris (14) scored in double figures.

Rylan Griffen added nine points and freshman big man Flory Bidunga chipped in six points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks in 21 minutes of action.

Kansas, which led by as many as 39 points on Saturday, shot 38-of-73 (52.1%) from the field, 14-of-30 (46.7%) from behind the arc, and 6-of-8 (75.0%) from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Self’s squad limited Oklahoma State to just 22-of-60 (36.7%) shooting from the field and 8-of-25 (32.0%) shooting from behind the arc. The Jayhawks dominated the glass, 48-28, dished out 23 assists, blocked seven shots, and tallied 15 steals.

Kansas outscored Oklahoma State in the paint, 40-22, points off turnovers, 27-20, second chance points, 21-11, fast break points, 12-8, and bench points, 36-32.

If you take away the 18 turnovers committed by Kansas, Self’s squad couldn’t have performed much better in the first game of the new season.

“We’re 1-0,” said Bill Self after Kansas defeated Oklahoma State on Saturday. “That’s what we are and that's what we’re talking about. Everybody’s stat sheet and what they’re averaging this year is exactly what happened today and we’re not going to talk about the other stuff right now.

“We’re 1-0,” he added. “Now, can they (the team) do that (forget about what happened before today's outcome)? I don’t know why they couldn’t, because it actually gives them new life, too.”

David Coit, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard from Columbus, N.J., played the best game of his Kansas career on Saturday. In 22 minutes of action, Coit scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc, dished out four assists, and was credited with one steal.



