Bill Self after KU's 32-point win over OSU: "We're 1-0."

Coming off back-to-back road losses, including a 34-point setback at BYU last week, Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Friday, told those media in attendance that the new season starts tomorrow when previewing Saturday's Big 12 contest between No. 23 Kansas (18-9; 9-7) and Oklahoma State.
It is safe to say that Kansas opened up the new season in impressive fashion. In defeating Oklahoma State, 96-64, four players, Hunter Dickinson (16), Zeke Mayo (15), David Coit (15), and Dajuan Harris (14) scored in double figures.
Rylan Griffen added nine points and freshman big man Flory Bidunga chipped in six points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks in 21 minutes of action.
Kansas, which led by as many as 39 points on Saturday, shot 38-of-73 (52.1%) from the field, 14-of-30 (46.7%) from behind the arc, and 6-of-8 (75.0%) from the free-throw line.
Defensively, Self’s squad limited Oklahoma State to just 22-of-60 (36.7%) shooting from the field and 8-of-25 (32.0%) shooting from behind the arc. The Jayhawks dominated the glass, 48-28, dished out 23 assists, blocked seven shots, and tallied 15 steals.
Kansas outscored Oklahoma State in the paint, 40-22, points off turnovers, 27-20, second chance points, 21-11, fast break points, 12-8, and bench points, 36-32.
If you take away the 18 turnovers committed by Kansas, Self’s squad couldn’t have performed much better in the first game of the new season.
“We’re 1-0,” said Bill Self after Kansas defeated Oklahoma State on Saturday. “That’s what we are and that's what we’re talking about. Everybody’s stat sheet and what they’re averaging this year is exactly what happened today and we’re not going to talk about the other stuff right now.
“We’re 1-0,” he added. “Now, can they (the team) do that (forget about what happened before today's outcome)? I don’t know why they couldn’t, because it actually gives them new life, too.”
David Coit, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard from Columbus, N.J., played the best game of his Kansas career on Saturday. In 22 minutes of action, Coit scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc, dished out four assists, and was credited with one steal.
Self, while addressing the media on Saturday night, said Coit was probably the most important player of the first half against Oklahoma State.
“So it's easier to look like you have better ball and body movement, but I thought first half that ball honed,” said Self. “When we didn't score, we either missed a good look or we turned it over. We had too many turnovers there the first half, obviously, but I thought the ball really moved. I thought we shared it. I thought we played unselfish and to your point, shooters shot and they made shots. That was a big key.
“Diggy (David Coit) really was probably the most important player of the first half, because the score was 12-12 when he came in, I think,” he added. “And he made those three shots to give us a little bit of separation. Well, I hope he never misses, but no, looking for instant offense, that's what he is. And he hasn't shot it consistently well, but he's capable of doing what he did today and that really helped us a bunch.”
When Coit entered the game with 12:59 left in the first half, Kansas and Oklahoma State were tied, 12-12. His first three, which came with 12:38 left in the first half, put Kansas up three, 15-12.
Coit, with 12:02 left on the clock, drilled his second three of the first half, which increased KU’s lead over OSU to six points, 18-12. His third and final make from behind the arc in the first half, which gave Self’s squad a 21-15 lead over the Cowboys, came with 10:44 remaining in the first half.
In defeating Oklahoma State by 22 points on Saturday, Kansas connected on 14-of-30 (46.7%) of its shots from behind the arc. Dajuan Harris (2-of-4), Zeke Mayo (5-of-10), Rylan Griffen (2-of-3), and David Coit (5-of-9) all made at least two shots from deep.
Mayo, Griffen, and Coit shot a combined 12-of-22 from behind the arc against the Cowboys.
“I think the main thing is us actually shooting,” said Coit. “I feel like a lot of times we come off the bench or starting or whatever, we pass up a lot of shots and that's been the main thing that we got to get our shots up and we got to give our team the best chance to score.
“And I think on me and Rylo (Rylen Griffen), especially, we haven't done that consistently, so I think it was just us believing in ourselves, giving ourselves an opportunity to make shots, but we can't make a shot if you don't take it.”